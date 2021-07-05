

Trade deficit widened to $19.84b on higher imports in July-May

Bangladesh Bank's (BB) statistics for July-May period of the last financial year showed that the country spent $54.23 billion on imports while its export earning stood at $34.38 billion. The gap is around US$ 20 billion which is being however met from income on remittance.

There is always a trade deficit as the country needs more imports in the form of machinery and industrial raw materials than exports of finished goods and some services. During this period of the previous fiscal 2019-20 the trade deficit was $16.06 billion. At the same time the net trade deficit has increased to $3.78 billion, the central bank data said.

The analysis of the data shows that although the trade deficit of goods increased during the period under review, the trade deficit of the services sector declined slightly. In the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2019-20, trade deficit in services was $2.34 billion while in the immediate outgoing fiscal it was $2.3 billion.

In other words, trade deficit in service sector has decreased by $40 million. Expenditure on various heads including travel outside the country, medical expenses, higher education expenses are included in the services sector.

As the trade deficit continues to widen, the country's current account deficit has widened considerably compared to the previous month. However, the current account deficit was even higher at the same time in the previous fiscal.

In the 11 months (July-May) of fiscal 2020-21 the country fell into a current account deficit of $1.85 billion. In last April, the deficit was $970 million. However, in July-May of outgoing fiscal, there was a deficit of $4.43 billion. It shows the current account deficit in the outgoing fiscal was managed relatively well.

The trade balance is calculated by deducting the amount of foreign currency that comes in from abroad and that goes abroad from there. In this case, the overall trade account is prepared by clearing the transaction accounts of remittances, foreign direct investment (FDI) and from other sources.

As of last May, the country's overall trade balance was $8.51 billion. Surplus trade account means the country does not have to incur spending on foreign transactions from reserves. If there is a deficit, it has to be filled by deducting it from foreign exchange reserves.

And if there is a surplus, it is taken to the reserve. At present, due to good foreign exchange inflows, there is an overall surplus and reserves are also rapidly growing. On June 29, foreign exchange reserves reached $46 billion for the first time. Reserves were rising since March last year. At that time the reserves were $32 billion.

A central bank official while talking to the Daily Observer said the country's ready-made garment sector contributes about 84 per cent to exports, but 64-65 per cent of its raw materials have to be imported. And last year, the trend of imports was more than exports. This is why the trade deficit has increased this year.

He said once mass vaccination is done globally Bangladesh's export will also grow more.



















The country's trade deficit in first 11 months of the outgoing financial 2020-21 stood at $19.84 billion at higher import than export during the time.Bangladesh Bank's (BB) statistics for July-May period of the last financial year showed that the country spent $54.23 billion on imports while its export earning stood at $34.38 billion. The gap is around US$ 20 billion which is being however met from income on remittance.There is always a trade deficit as the country needs more imports in the form of machinery and industrial raw materials than exports of finished goods and some services. During this period of the previous fiscal 2019-20 the trade deficit was $16.06 billion. At the same time the net trade deficit has increased to $3.78 billion, the central bank data said.The analysis of the data shows that although the trade deficit of goods increased during the period under review, the trade deficit of the services sector declined slightly. In the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2019-20, trade deficit in services was $2.34 billion while in the immediate outgoing fiscal it was $2.3 billion.In other words, trade deficit in service sector has decreased by $40 million. Expenditure on various heads including travel outside the country, medical expenses, higher education expenses are included in the services sector.As the trade deficit continues to widen, the country's current account deficit has widened considerably compared to the previous month. However, the current account deficit was even higher at the same time in the previous fiscal.In the 11 months (July-May) of fiscal 2020-21 the country fell into a current account deficit of $1.85 billion. In last April, the deficit was $970 million. However, in July-May of outgoing fiscal, there was a deficit of $4.43 billion. It shows the current account deficit in the outgoing fiscal was managed relatively well.The trade balance is calculated by deducting the amount of foreign currency that comes in from abroad and that goes abroad from there. In this case, the overall trade account is prepared by clearing the transaction accounts of remittances, foreign direct investment (FDI) and from other sources.As of last May, the country's overall trade balance was $8.51 billion. Surplus trade account means the country does not have to incur spending on foreign transactions from reserves. If there is a deficit, it has to be filled by deducting it from foreign exchange reserves.And if there is a surplus, it is taken to the reserve. At present, due to good foreign exchange inflows, there is an overall surplus and reserves are also rapidly growing. On June 29, foreign exchange reserves reached $46 billion for the first time. Reserves were rising since March last year. At that time the reserves were $32 billion.A central bank official while talking to the Daily Observer said the country's ready-made garment sector contributes about 84 per cent to exports, but 64-65 per cent of its raw materials have to be imported. And last year, the trend of imports was more than exports. This is why the trade deficit has increased this year.He said once mass vaccination is done globally Bangladesh's export will also grow more.