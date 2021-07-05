Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Home Front Page

BIFPCL, NTPC issue clarification over coal import from India

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

BIFPCL and NTPC have issued clarification over 3,000 MT coal import from India.
Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL) and NTPC said that this minor quantity of
    coal (around 3,000 MT) is not used as fuel but for the construction of the stockyard.
"This coal is not suitable for burning and will not be burned. It will remain as carpet in the stockyard throughout the life of the plant as a base material. The total quantity of coal required for carpet is 45,000 MT. The first consignment of around 3,000 MT of carpet Coal being transported from Kolkata to Mongla port on July 4."
They said the BPDB Chairman was aware of the coal import and the matter was discussed in the last coal committee meeting as an outside agenda item.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BIFPCL, NTPC issue clarification over coal import from India
BIWTA riverside facelift hits snag, limps on
Oxygen supply enough, says DG Health
Myanmar forces kill 25 in fresh raids on town
‘Salam Salam Hajar Salam’ lyricist dead
Panel gets more time to investigate deaths at Satkhira hospital
Hasina’s mango gift for Modi, Mamata
Rain swamps capital, swells rivers in the North


Latest News
Out in bail, Nasir accuses Pori of misbehaviour, defamation
Australia captain Paine urges Smith not to rush injury return
Police officials suspended for ‘sexual assault’ during remand
'Over 50% COVID patients are from villages'
Big cats, bears, ferrets get Covid-19 vaccine in US Zoo
Khulna division sees highest 51 Covid deaths in a day
COVID registration now at 35 age
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14
Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan
COVID: Countries racing to vaccinate before Delta takes hold
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies
Waterlogging blocks drainage system
The road under Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital's Jatrabari
Omi sent to jail in human trafficking case  
Banker remanded  for torturing maid
CPC’s birth centenary
Bangladeshis among 95 arrested in Malaysia
creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon
Five die in Tangail road crash
Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft