BIFPCL, NTPC issue clarification over coal import from India

BIFPCL and NTPC have issued clarification over 3,000 MT coal import from India.

Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL) and NTPC said that this minor quantity of

coal (around 3,000 MT) is not used as fuel but for the construction of the stockyard.

"This coal is not suitable for burning and will not be burned. It will remain as carpet in the stockyard throughout the life of the plant as a base material. The total quantity of coal required for carpet is 45,000 MT. The first consignment of around 3,000 MT of carpet Coal being transported from Kolkata to Mongla port on July 4."

They said the BPDB Chairman was aware of the coal import and the matter was discussed in the last coal committee meeting as an outside agenda item.