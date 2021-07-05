BIWTA riverside facelift hits snag, limps on

Though three years out of a four-year project of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) was spent on the construction of walkways, walking-bridges, eco parks and on creating green gardens on the banks of Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakkha and Balu rivers, no major physical progress has been made in the implementation of the project during the period.

The authorities couldn't yet complete eviction of illegal structures alongside the river banks. As a result, the authority could not start works at some places of the project area even after three years.

In this situation, the project expenditure is increasing day by day. The BIWTA has already

requested the government to increase project tenure and expenditure.

Though the previous initiatives of the Shipping Ministry and BIWTA went almost in vain and paved the way to grab more river land, the government has initiated the four-year project in 2018 for beautification work including construction of walkways, green gardens and eco parks at the banks of the Buriganga, Turag, Shitalakkha and Balu rivers surrounding the Dhaka city.

BIWTA sources said the project is expected to be completed by June 2022. As, there is no visible progress in the work and failing to achieve progress, BIWTA has already suggested for extending the project for one year more. Along with the extension, it has also proposed for increasing project costs to Tk 1,161.01 crore from Tk 848.55 crore increasing by Tk 312.46 crore.

According to project officials and local people, its main obstacle is eviction of illegal structures along the entire river banks. Though most illegal installations were evicted, some structures of influential persons including a former ruling party lawmaker are still standing.

The Coronavirus outbreak that started in March of 2020 also made the drive hard to complete the work within the stipulated time.

According to the Tk 848.55 crore project proposal, a total of 52km walkways would be constructed alongside the river banks while protection works will be done on 4,473 metres of the bank. At the same time, construction of 100 RCC stairs, 1,000 metres of keywall, 300 metres of walking-bridges in different places, 105.12km railings, 408 resting-benches, 1,500 metres of boundary wall, 3,600 metres drainage system, 19 jetties for heavy and light vehicles, 10,960 square metre approach roads to the jetties and 10,820 boundary pillars along the river banks.

Under the project, around 499,418 cubic metres of sand and soil would be excavated from the rivers to ensure water flow and navigability.

Officials said three new eco-parks will be established planting various trees and constructing necessary structures alongside the river banks under the project.

Regarding the progress, BIWTA Member (Finance) Nurul Alam told the Daily Observer that works of only 3.5km out of 52km walkway has been completed while works in more 10km are underway. They haven't yet floated tender for the remaining 38.5 km walkway.

Although three eco-parks are supposed be established, works started only at Tongi river port area. Installation works of six heavy jetties at Dhaka and Tongi river ports are in progress. The places are one at Munshikhola Bazar, two at Pagla Bazar, one at Mirpur, one at Gabtoli and another at Aminbazar area. No major progress was seen in the works of the remaining 13 jetties.

Against the target of installing 10,820 pillars to determine rivers' boundary, some 2,233 pillars have been visible at the Dhaka port area while 56 at Tongi and 550 at Narayanganj port areas. Unauthorized lifting of sand from the river bed is still going on at Ramchandrapur to Basila areas.

While visiting various spots recently, this correspondent saw that slow pace of works along with welding works on the construction of 3.5km walkways, building key walls and walkways on pillars from Ramchandrapur to Basila and Rayerbazar canal to Kamrangirchar area.

It was seen that some security walls of the walkways has collapsed before completion of the construction works. Installation works of boundary pillars are going slowly while no major progress was seen in eco-parks and other infrastructure works.

SS Rahman International, a concern of Karnafuli Ship Builders Ltd, was appointed contractor for the construction of 3.5km walkways. But, the construction company is implementing the work appointing sub-contractor for its works.

An official of the implementing company told this correspondent that so far 60 per cent works of 3.5km walkways has already been completed. It would still take six to seven more months to complete the work. Due to shortage of workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, they are unable to bring pace to the construction activities.

BIWTA officials claimed around 1,000 trees were planted from Ramchandrapur to Basila and Kamrangirchar areas in 2019-20 fiscal year. At Birulia to Ranavola area on Turag banks, 300 trees were planted while 550 trees from Hardi Bazar in Barakau of Balu river via Bholanathpur, 400 trees from Gabtoli Deepnagar to Diabari and Jhauchar of Buriganga and Turag rivers and 300 trees were planted from Sadarghat to Kholamura on both sides of Buriganga in 2020-21 FY.

Though the BIWTA officials claimed that they have planted 2,550 trees alongside the rivers, not more than 500 trees were found on the banks of the rivers during the visit.

According to BIWTA statement, 20,282 illegal structures were evicted in last 10 years from the banks of the four rivers. Of those, 15,594 structures were evicted in Dhaka and 4,688 in Narayanganj. Some 626.18 acres of land was recovered from illegal occupants during the drives.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) also conducted eviction drives on the banks of the four rivers and freed about 352 acres of land from the clutches of illegal occupants. During the drives, many people had been imprisoned while Tk 19.76 crore was fined.

According to BIWTA, illegal evictions throughout the rivers were stopped since October 29 in 2020. The authority has no exact information on when the drive will start again. The drive may start again if it gets instructions from the government's top brass.

BIWTA Member Nurul Alam, also the Project Director, said both sides of the rivers were occupied by influential people. Following the government directives and cooperation of local people, BIWTA evicted many large illegal establishments. After eviction, boundary pillars were installed at the boundary lines of the river banks.

"But, demarcation of the river banks is a difficult task. But, we are doing it. Hope, we'll be able to complete installation of 200km boundary pillars alongside the river banks of Dhaka and Narayanganj by June next year," he expects.

Regarding slower works, he said, eviction of illegal occupants was a big challenge. Global Covid-19 pandemic started after beginning the works of river boundary pillar installations, construction of walkways and jetties. The pandemic has created worker crisis and reduced the pace of work.

"Due to Covid-19 outbreak, we have suggested for extending project duration. Hope, after completion of the project, city dwellers will see the rivers around Dhaka in a new look," he added.



