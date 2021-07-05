Video
Oxygen supply enough, says DG Health

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Staff Correspondent

At present there is no crisis in the production and supply of oxygen.
Md Nazmul Islam, the spokesman of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the remark at the daily virtual health bulletin about the Covid-19
    situation on Sunday.
"Production and supply are normal compared to demand and we have stock of enough oxygen. However, if the demand for oxygen continues to increase due to rising number of Covid-19 patients, it will become a challenge to meet it. We are in regular touch with oxygen manufacturers," Nazmul Islam said.
Regarding the death of patient in the hospital due to oxygen crisis, he said, "An investigation is underway to investigate the allegations. Once the results are in hand, it can be said whether the allegations are true or not."
"There is no crisis at the moment. But if the number of patients continues to increase meeting the demand will be a challenge. That is why everyone should practice the hygiene rules and use face mask," he said.
Meanwhile, registration for vaccination against coronavirus has resumed. Now only three categories are being registered. According to the 'Surokkha' website, only members of front-line law enforcement agencies, medical students and residential university students are now allowed to register.
"University students need to be patient to get the coronavirus vaccine. There is an allegation that the residential students of the university are having difficulty in registering for the vaccine," Nazmul Islam said.
"List of students' names has been sent by the University Grant Commission to us and we have sent that list to the ICT Ministry so that they can register. Everyone will be brought under registration in phases," he said.


