Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:35 PM
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
'Salam Salam Hajar Salam' lyricist dead

PM mourns

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Noted lyricist and poet Fazal-e-Khuda, known to all for the song 'Salam Salam Hajar Salam,' passed away in the early hours of Sunday due to the Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a city hospital.
He was 81.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of renowned lyricist Fazal-e-Khuda.
In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Culture Affairs KM Khalid also expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of the eminent song writer.
    In a condolence message, the State Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family, said a press release issued by the Ministry.
Fazal-e-Khuda breathed his last at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital around 4:00am, according to his relatives.
He is survived by his wife, three sons and a host of relatives and admirers.
Fazal began his career as a listed lyricist with Bangladesh Betar in 1963 and later retired as a director. His song 'Salam Salam Hajar Salam' has made it to the BBC's list of the greatest Bengali songs of all time.
For almost 50 years, from 1960-2015, he composed numerous patriotic, modern, folk and Islamic songs. The noted song writer was also the founding director of Shapla Shaluker Ashor, a children's organisation.


