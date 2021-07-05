Hasina’s mango gift for Modi, Mamata

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent 2,600kg mangoes for her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday as a "memento of friendship" between the two countries.

The mangoes were officially handed over to the Indian authorities at the no-man's land on Bangladesh-India border, reports our Benapole correspondent. First Secretary (political) of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata, Md Samiul Quader, received the mangoes.

On completion of all the customs and land port formalities, a Bangladeshi truck carrying 260 cartons of mangoes crossed the border in the afternoon.

Benapole Municipality Mayor Ashraful Alam Liton, Sharsha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mir Alif Reza, Deputy Commissioner of Customs Anupam Chakma, Assistant Superintendent of Police Jewel Imran, Port Deputy Director Abdul Jalil and other officials were present on the occasion.









