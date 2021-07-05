Rain swamps capital, swells rivers in the North



The Elephant Road, a main thoroughfare of the capital, goes under knee-deep water due to hours-long downpour on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to meteorologists of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), trend of rainfall may continue for next 72 hours and light to heavy rainfall may take place in different places of the country.

Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said that water levels of major rivers might continue to rise rapidly during the next 72 hours in the basin where the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar might create a flash flood situation in the coming hours.

According to a bulletin of Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of BWDB on Sunday,

country's northern and northeastern regions may experience heavy rainfall in the coming hours as it recorded 143mm rainfalls at Dalia and 100mm at Jamalpur by monitoring important points in the Brahmaputra basin during 24 hours ending at 9: 00am yesterday.

Along with the rainfall, upstream water has been flowing through cross-boundary rivers. Due to its impact, water levels of the country's rivers have been increasing day by day and flood situation is prevailing in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Sherpur, Mymensingh, Brahmanbaria, Sirajganj and Feni districts.

According to the forecast of Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board, flash flood is expected in the country's northern area including Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari and Rangpur districts and nearby places due to the same reason.

Met Office also forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Khulna divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at isolated places over the country.

BMD Meteorologist Abdul Mannan informed only 44mm of rainfall has been recorded in Dhaka since Sunday morning. Due to the torrential rainfall, several parts of Dhaka city went under knee to waist-deep water on the day. But, no traffic congestion was seen on the city streets as the fourth day of the countrywide "strict lockdown" on force and there were few vehicles and people on the road.

The rainfall led to waterlogging on several streets, lanes and by-lanes in Dhaka including Mirpur Section-10 to 12, Shewrapara, Kaziapara, Agargaon, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Satmasjid Road, Mirpur Road, Tejturibazar, Malibagh, Tejkunipara, Green Road, Shahbagh, Rajarbagh, Manik Mia Avenue and Bangabazar areas. Many shops and houses in the areas were submerged.

People, who mostly left home to either go to work, provide emergency services, or to go to kitchen markets, suffered on the roads due to the waterlogging and transport crisis.

Members of law enforcing agencies and passersby were seen taking shelter under covers of shops, hospitals and parking areas during the heavy downpour.

According to Met Office, the axis of monsoon trough runs through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated trough extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

The FFWC forecast that rivers of Brahmaputra and Jamuna are in rising trend and it may continue in next 72 hours while water level of the Ganges-Padma rivers are in steady state and may continue.

It said that major rivers of the Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region of the country are in steady state which may fall in next 24 hours.

Following the numerical weather models of Bangladesh Meteorological Department and India Meteorological Department, it said that there is chance of heavy rainfall in the Northern, North-Eastern regions of the country along with places of adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bangal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya states of India in next 48 hours.

Water levels of the Dharla rose by 15cm at Kurigram, Ghagot by 4cm at Gaibandha, Brahmaputra by 36cm at Noonkhawa and 25cm at Chilmari while Teesta rose by 10cm at Dalia and 3cm at Kawnia points during the same time and that of Jamuna rose by 16cm at Fulchhari, 17cm at Bahadurabad and 2cm at Sariakandi and remained steady at Kazipur. At the same time it fell by 4cm at Sirajganj points.

However, all the major rivers were reported flowing below danger level at all monitoring points in the Brahmaputra basin on Sunday.

The Dharla was flowing 76cm below its DM at Kurigram, Brahmanpara by 128cm at Noonkhawa and 86cm at Chilmari, Teesta by 10cm at Dalia and 34cm at Kawnia Ghaghot was flowing below the DM by 157cm at Gaibandha points on Sunday.

Besides, the Jamuna was flowing 112cm below the DM at Fulchhari, 109cm at Bahadurabad, 129cm at Sariakandi, 217cm at Kazipur and 127cm at Sirajganj points.



