Strict lockdown rules city streets

The ongoing seven-day 'strict lockdown' to restrain the upsurge of the Covid-19 infections and deaths on Sunday passed its fourth consecutive day. However, the toughness of

lockdown was seen only on the main roads in the capital excluding neighbourhood lanes and by-lanes.

As a result, the presence of citizens on the streets has been increasing day by day. Besides, the number of check posts and arrests by the law enforcing agencies was also on the rise.

On Sunday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 618 people for going out of homes for any legitimate reason and increasing the risk of infections, according to Iftekhairul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of DMP.

Visiting different parts of the city, this correspondent found that the city's many lanes and by-lanes were teeming with a larger number of people than the previous days. Many of them came out of home on silly excuses.

In comparison to the previous days, a larger number of private cars and motorcycles plied the city roads including Mohammadpur, Panthapath, Dhanmondi, Farmgate, Ramna, Lalbagh, Motijheel, Wari, Tejgaon, Mirpur, Gulshan and Uttara.

Many people were seen gatherings to pass time in front of tea stalls like normal times. Many tea stalls and other shops on the lanes were found open by evading law enforcing agencies.

Police, Army, BGB and Ansar men were checking people, stopping vehicles at check posts set up at important points including Nayabazar, Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar, Dhanmondi, Shukrabad and Shyamoli areas.

People who were able to provide valid reasons for coming out were allowed to go and those who failed were sued or fined for violating the 'strict lockdown' rules.

Army and BGB members continued patrolling important streets to help the civil administration.

According to DMP, at least 1,920 Dhaka city dwellers were arrested in four days. Besides, traffic division of the DMP on Sunday fined 496 vehicles Tk 1,281,000 for violating Covid-19 restrictions.

The seven-day 'strict lockdown' imposed by the government to contain the ongoing spread of Covid-19 infections and deaths began on Thursday and will continue till July 7.



