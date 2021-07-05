40 syndicates selling fake Covid-19 test certificates

Law enforcers have detected around 40 syndicates selling fake Covid-19 negative certificates to those intended to travel abroad.

The government has made it compulsory for all the passengers intending to travel abroad from Bangladesh to possess PCR-based Covid-19 negative certificates from January.

Expatiates and foreign nationals departing from Bangladesh are required to provide a Covid-19 test certificate issued within 72 hours of their travel abroad.

The syndicates provide a printed 'Covid-19' negative certificate or an E-mail as per requirement for Tk 7,000-Tk 10,000.

In cooperation with some hospital staffers, these syndicates mainly target those in need of a Covid-19 negative certificate to go abroad, according to intelligences agencies.

Law enforces arrested two members of a fraud gang from the capital's Bangshal for their involvement in making fake Covid-19 test reports on May 21. The arrestees are Md Monir Hossain (38) and Md Rafiqul Islam alias Rubel (24).

Police also recovered a monitor, a printer, a CPU, a keyboard and two fake Covid-19 test reports from their possessions.

They have medical staffers, graphic designers and IT experts involved in their gangs. For the certificates, they mainly use DGHS or IEDCR pads.

Police and Rab claimed to have learned about the syndicates after arresting around a dozen people selling fake certificates.

"We have come to know that several syndicates are involved in selling fake Covid-19 certificates. At least 40 syndicates were active across the country of them 22 in capital.

We have already increased vigilance and are conducting drives to arrest them," according to police.

Many people traveling from Bangladeshi with fake Covid-19 test negative certificates were later tested positive there.

Many Bangladeshis who entered South Korea in between March and April with Covid-19 negative certificates were later tested positive there.

The South Korean embassy notice issued on April 5 both on website and Facebook, says: "Covid-19 positive cases are found successively among Bangladeshi nationals despite having Covid-19 negative certificates."

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim for his alleged involvement in issuing fake Covid-19 test negative certificate.

Police also arrested Dr Sabrina, wife of JKG Health Care Chief Executive Officer Ariful Chowdhury.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) stopped rt-PCR tests for Covid-19 in four laboratories in Dhaka until further notice.

The DGHS made the decision following allegations that the facilities in question had been issuing false test reports for the pandemic disease.

According to DGHS sources, the four laboratories are Al-Jami Diagnostic Centre in Paltan, Stemz Health Care (BD) Ltd at Bangla Motor, CSBF Health Centre at Bijoy Sarani and Medinova Medical Services Ltd in Mirpur.

Besides, the sample collection booths of the International Medical College Hospital in the Mohakhali area set up for migrant workers were also shut down by the DGHS.

According to the DGHS, there are currently some 132 labs, 53 government and 79 private, conducting rt-PCR tests across Bangladesh.

Expatriates are getting tested for the deadly virus at the Army Stadium in Dhaka under government arrangements.

Meanwhile, at least 49 private laboratories are also operational with the same facilities for people leaving the country.

A High official of DGHS told The Daily Observer that if any complaint was received against any of the labs in operation, it would first issue a suspension and then start an investigation.





