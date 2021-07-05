Video
Monday, 5 July, 2021
Front Page

Technical body for another 7-day restrictions to check C-19

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Staff Correspondent

Technical Advisory Committee of Covid-19 has suggested extending the ongoing strict restrictions for one more week to arrest the spread of Covid-19 infection.
The government earlier imposed a seven-day strict lockdown across the country from July 1 due to the alarming rise in the deadly infection and related deaths.
"We want the lockdown to be extended for another week. That should be done scientifically," Prof Mohammad Sahidullah, Chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, told The Daily Observer on Sunday.
To control the second wave of coronavirus infection, the government has been issuing step-by-step restrictions since April 5 this year.
In addition to the nationwide restrictions, this time the local administration also issued special restrictions in different
    areas.
As the situation could not be brought under control, strict restrictions were imposed across the country.
After the cabinet meeting on June 28, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said, "There would be strict restrictions from on July 1 6:00am to on July 7 12:00pm. However, if necessary, it can be extended for another week."


