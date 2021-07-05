Record 153 C-19 deaths, 8,661 new cases mark 4th day of lockdown



An elderly woman weeps beside her coronavirus-affected son, being treated under oxygen support at Mugda General Hospital in the capital on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

With this number the country crossed the 15,000-mark (15,065) of Covid-19 deaths and 8,661 new cases were detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 944,917.

Besides, 4,698 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 88.25 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 28.99 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.05 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.59.

A total of 29,879 samples

were tested in 603 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

Among the latest victims, 96 were men, and 57 were women. Of the victims, 141 died in different hospitals across the country while nine at home. Besides, three died on the way to hospitals.

In the meantime, Khulna division for the ninth day in a row recorded the country's highest number of deaths as 51 people died there.

Besides, the capital also witnessed a sharp rise in the daily death toll as 46 more people died in Dhaka division in the last 24 hours.

However, the daily death toll in the rest of the division remained below 20 with 15 each died in Chattogram and Rangpur divisions. Moreover, 12 patients died in Rajshahi, nine in Mymensingh, three in Barishal, and two in the Sylhet division.

The pandemic has, so far, claimed the lives of 10,676 men and 4,389 women in Bangladesh.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 3,989,000 lives and infected as many as 184,344,000 people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 168,697,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





