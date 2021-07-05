Video
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:35 PM
Front Page

Lt Gen Shafiul Alam made QMG, Maj Gen Tabrej Shams takes over as DG DGFI

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Staff Correspondent 

Major General Md Saiful Alam, the chief of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence, has been appointed the
    Quarter Master General (QMG) of Bangladesh Army.
Maj Gen Alam has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General with the new assignment, according to an official circular issued on Sunday. He was assigned to DGFI as its Director General in February 2020.
Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, who was appointed the Chief of the Bangladesh Army in June, was the immediate past QMG. Lt Gen Alam will now take up the post he left vacant. Lt Gen Alam was commissioned to the army as a cadet of the 14th Long Course.
He then served as the GOC of the Barishal Sheikh Hasina Cantonment and the Area Commander of Barishal.
After that, he served as the Commander of the 11th Infantry Division of the Bogura Cantonment prior to his assignment with the DGFI. He has won the 'Sword of Honour' and the 'Academic Gold Medal'.
Major General Ahmed Tabrej Shams Chowdhury, the GOC of the 10th Infantry Division and Area Commander in Cox's Bazar, has been assigned to DGFI as its Director General, according to the circular.


