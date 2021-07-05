Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Home News

‘Govt working relentlessly to deal with disasters’

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque on Sunday said the Ministry of Water Resources is working to deal with any disaster including floods and as part of it, maximum efforts are being made to prevent river erosion in the country.
"Our engineers are taking action whenever the dam is damaged somewhere. Under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, I am doing round-the-clock monitoring activities all over the country and giving instructions online," he said following an emergency meeting at the ministry's own office room here.
Additional Secretary (Development) Rokon Ud-Doula and Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Director General Fazlur Rashid were present on the occasion, a press release said.
Farooque, also the vice-president of Barishal district Awami League, further said emergency dam repair work should be done to prevent irregularities by forming a committee in which the concerned deputy commissioner will also be included.     -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Govt working relentlessly to deal with disasters’
3,600 more distressed families get PM's food aid in Rajshahi
Zoo animals to get experimental Covid-19 vaccine
Face masks to become a personal choice in England
Forest loss threat to one of world’s largest eagles
Are masks a new signifier of social class?
Nature bites back: Animals push human boundaries
Bagram: Soviet-built air strip that became America's main Afghan base


Latest News
Australia captain Paine urges Smith not to rush injury return
Police officials suspended for ‘sexual assault’ during remand
'Over 50% COVID patients are from villages'
Big cats, bears, ferrets get Covid-19 vaccine in US Zoo
Khulna division sees highest 51 Covid deaths in a day
COVID registration now at 35 age
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14
Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan
COVID: Countries racing to vaccinate before Delta takes hold
Bangavax trial turning into ‘monkey business’ for Globe?
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies
Waterlogging blocks drainage system
The road under Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital's Jatrabari
Omi sent to jail in human trafficking case  
Banker remanded  for torturing maid
CPC’s birth centenary
Bangladeshis among 95 arrested in Malaysia
creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon
Five die in Tangail road crash
Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft