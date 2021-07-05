‘Govt working relentlessly to deal with disasters’

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque on Sunday said the Ministry of Water Resources is working to deal with any disaster including floods and as part of it, maximum efforts are being made to prevent river erosion in the country.

"Our engineers are taking action whenever the dam is damaged somewhere. Under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, I am doing round-the-clock monitoring activities all over the country and giving instructions online," he said following an emergency meeting at the ministry's own office room here.

Additional Secretary (Development) Rokon Ud-Doula and Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Director General Fazlur Rashid were present on the occasion, a press release said.

Farooque, also the vice-president of Barishal district Awami League, further said emergency dam repair work should be done to prevent irregularities by forming a committee in which the concerned deputy commissioner will also be included. -BSS