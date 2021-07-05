3,600 more distressed families get PM's food aid in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 4: A number of 3,600 more distressed and other less-incoming households were given food aid in the city as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's gift aimed at freeing them from starvation during the present strict lockdown.

Each of the families received a food package containing 10 kilograms of rice and one kilogram of pulse at nine separate places through maintaining health rules to stem Covid-19 spread.

On behalf of Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, local Awami League leaders and members of the civil society distributed humanitarian support on Sunday.

On Thursday last, Mayor Liton distributed relief materials among 1,200 other hand-to-mouth families to ensure their food security amid the pandemic situation. -BSS



