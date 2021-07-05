Zoo animals to get experimental Covid-19 vaccine

California, July 4: The Oakland Zoo in California started this week with bears, mountain lions, tigers and ferrets, the first of about 100 animals that are set to receive an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus over the summer.

Zoetis, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, is donating 11,000 doses of the vaccine to about 70 zoos as well as sanctuaries, universities and other animal conservation sites in 27 US states - and the Oakland Zoo is one of the first to benefit. The vaccine is solely for animals, goes through a different approval process than for people and cannot be used to protect humans.

"It means a lot more safety for our beautiful animals," said Dr Alex Herman, vice president of veterinary services at the Oakland Zoo. "Our very first animals to get vaccinated at the zoo were two of our beautiful and elderly tigers."

The Oakland Zoo has not had any cases of animals infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID in humans. But the zoo has taken extraordinary precautions, Herman said, by requiring that keepers maintain a safe distance from the animals and wear protective equipment.

Big cats and other vulnerable animals such as gorillas have, however, been infected at zoos in the United States and elsewhere. The San Diego Zoo in February vaccinated apes with the Zoetis vaccine, first tested in mink. The company, based in New Jersey, has also provided the same experimental vaccine to mink farmers in Oregon after the state ruled this spring that all farmed mink had to be vaccinated. The US Department of Agriculture has approved the vaccine for experimental use "on a case-by-case basis" according to Christina Lood, a senior communications director for Zoetis.

The vaccine donation is the latest development in the patchwork reaction to animals that have become infected with the virus.

From the start of the pandemic, pet owners, zookeepers, fur farmers and scientists all had their own particular concerns about animal infections. Pet owners have worried about the health of beloved cats and dogs, while public health researchers and public health officials have cautioned that some animal species - domestic or wild - could become a reservoir where the virus can live and mutate even as the world tries to stamp it down in people. -New York Times



