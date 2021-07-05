Video
Monday, 5 July, 2021
Face masks to become a personal choice in England

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

london, July 4: The wearing of face coverings in England will become a personal choice and the data that will determine if lockdown restrictions can be lifted this month was looking "very positive", Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Sunday.
"It will be a different period where we as private citizens make these judgments rather than the government telling you what to do," Jenrick said.
Legal lockdown restrictions are due to be removed on July 19 under the government's roadmap and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out details about the final stage of easing in England in the coming days, Jenrick said. Asked if he would stop wearing a face mask if permitted, he said: "I will. I don't particularly want to wear a mask, I don't think a lot of people enjoy doing it, we will be moving into a phase though where these will be matters of personal choice."
Johnson had hoped to remove final restrictions in June but his plan was scuppered by rising coronavirus cases, driven largely by the more transmissible Delta variant.
He said last week that although Britain's vaccination programme had broken the link between infection and deaths, some precautions might have to remain beyond July 19.    -Reuters




