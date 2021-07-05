Video
Home Miscellaneous

100 dengue patients in hospitals

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

A total of 100 patients diagnosed with Dengue are currently receiving treatment at different government and private hospitals across the country as of Sunday morning amid a spike in the mosquito-borne disease during monsoon.
Twenty-nine new patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka in 24 hours until Sunday morning and two patients were hospitalized outside Dhaka during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    -UNB



