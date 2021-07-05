Video
Monday, 5 July, 2021
Home Back Page

Mayor Atiqul inaugurates  digital cattle market

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Sunday inaugurated the digital cattle market ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha.
At the inaugural programme, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam bought a cow worth Tk 146,650 from Narayanganj.
Dhaka North and South City Corporations have decided to set up 23 makeshift cattle markets for sacrificial animals in the capital.
Of these, DNCC invited tender for 10 and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) invited tender for 13 cattle markets.
In addition to the 10 cattle markets in DNCC area, large cattle markets in the Gabtali and Sarulia will also sell sacrificial animals.
Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 21, subject to the sighting of the moon.



