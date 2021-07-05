Video
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Back Page

Japan donates PPE to fight Covid-19

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Japan has donated a substantial delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the World Health Organization (WHO) for medical professionals and frontline workers in Bangladesh for Covid-19 pandemic response.
This delivery includes 30,000 isolation gowns, 200,000 surgical masks, 8,000 particulate respirator masks, 2,500 safety goggles and 100,000 gloves worth over USD 53,000 which becomes crucial to protect frontline healthcare workers and battle the upward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in the last few weeks, according to a Japan Embassy release issued on Sunday.
On behalf of the Japan government, officials of Japan International Cooperation System (JICS) and Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) have handed over of essential medical supplies for medical professionals and frontline workers to control the recent upsurge of Covid-19 in the country to the Director General at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
"The donation of these essential medical supplies comes at the right moment, when we are scaling up efforts to control the increase of confirmed Covid-19 infections across the country. We are very grateful to the Government of Japan and ASEF for their ongoing support to our pandemic response, which will contribute to better equip our health workers", says Prof Dr. Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General at DGHS.
"Japan is delighted to cooperate with Bangladesh amid this global crisis and we believe this cooperation will foster the partnership between Bangladesh and Japan. We hope the medical supplies will contribute to the Covid-19 response of Bangladesh, and hope we will overcome this difficulty hand in hand," said Naoki ITO, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh.
"Collective efforts are key to fighting this global pandemic," WHO Representative to Bangladesh Dr Bardan Jung Rana said.




