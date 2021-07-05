Govt to collect revenue of Tk 1,325,210cr in 3 FY

The government has planned to collect a revenue income of Tk132, 5210 crore in the next three fiscal years.

Of this amount, the target for collection through the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been set at Tk11 2, 6210 crore.

This information has been given in the medium-term revenue forecast made by the finance department.

According to Finance Ministry sources the revenue collection as part of gross domestic production (GDP) would be increased from 10.7 percent to 14.6 percent in three years.

Economists have called the goal of revenue collection ambitious. Because in the past the main target of revenue collection was far away, it was not possible to achieve the revised target.

According to the Finance Ministry medium-term revenue forecast, ongoing and proposed reforms in the revenue sector are expected to help increase internal mobilization and achieve revenue targets in the medium term.

The budget has set a revenue target of Tk392, 490 crore. This is 11.35 percent of the GDP. It includes collection of Tk389, 000 crore from internal revenue. The remaining Tk3, 490 crore has been proposed to come from foreign grants.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will collect Tk330, 000 crore and non-NBR tax will be Tk16, 000 crore. Revenue from sales of national saving certificates and others will include Tk43, 000 crore.

The operating expenditure of the government has been estimated at Tk361,500 crore. This is 10.46 percent of the GDP. Of this, recurring expenditure is Tk328, 840 crore, development expenditure is Tk225, 324 crore, loans and advances are Tk4,506 crore.

In order to achieve this target in 2021-22 fiscal year, revenue collection has to be increased at an average rate of 21 percent from the actual collection in 2019-20 fiscal year.

Revenue recovery is expected to intensify in the medium term if the economy recovers from the Covid-19 epidemic and the NBR's reform programmes are fully implemented. '

Semir Raihan, Executive Director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) said the budget calls for raising the tax-to-GDP ratio to 11.6 percent in the next fiscal year. But we know this ratio is 6.3 this year. In that case, it will be increased to 11 percent in one year.

In the medium term revenue forecast, it has been said that the target for revenue collection in the next 2021-22 fiscal year has been set at Tk3,89,000 crore. Of this, NBR will have to earn Tk330, 000 crore. Similarly, the target for overall revenue collection in the 2022-23 fiscal year has been set at Tk4,36,240 crore. Of this, the NBR target is Tk3, 71,870 crore.

In the last financial year 2023-24, the revenue collection will be Tk4, 99,970 crore and NBR will have to collect Tk4, 25,340 crore.

Meanwhile, the target of revenue collection given in the budget including NBR cannot be achieved in any year. Even the revised revenue collection target cannot be achieved.

For example, the revenue collection target for the 2019-20 fiscal year is set at Tk3,77,810 crore. Later it was amended to bring down to Tk3, 48, 69 crore. But at the end of the year it was not possible to realize that.

The revenue collected that year was only Tk275, 909 crore. Similarly, in the fiscal year 2020-21, the revenue collection target was set at Tk378, 000 crore, but later it was revised down to Tk351, 532 crore. It is learned that it will not be possible to realize it at the end of the year.

NBR sources said the revenue deficit in 11 months is about Tk44, 117 crore in the current fiscal year. However, the revenue collection has increased by about Tk29,000 crore as compared to the same period last fiscal. Growth is more than 15.7 percent.

Former NBR chairman Mohammad Dr Abdul Majid told the Daily Observer that the corona reduced people's purchasing power.

In addition, there is stagnation in the economy as a whole, including imports, exports and production. Therefore, revenue collection was reduced.

However, the revised targets were set in line with the amount achieved in the previous nine months of the financial year. Then at the end of the year, the government was said to have achieved close to 100 percent of the target.










