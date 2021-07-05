HC asks AG to talk to DGHS for vaccinating students going abroad for study

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the Attorney General to talk to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for giving vaccine of Covid-19 on priority basis to the students who are admitted to go abroad to study.

A single virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim verbally told Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Samarendranath Biswas to ask Attorney General AM Amin Uddin to talk to the DGHS on the issue.

Before delivering the order, Supreme Court lawyer SK Md Jahangir Alam placed the question and sought the HC's directives as students who want to go abroad were not entitled to get registration through online registration of Covid-19 vaccine.

The court also said that it would not need to pass any written order if the Attorney General talks to the DGHS on the problem, however, the DAG can also communicate with DGHS to know the necessary steps in this regard.

The court observed that many Bangladeshi students are admitted to different foreign universities by depositing money, and their academic sessions will start in August or September. How they will be vaccinated?

DAG Samarendranath told the HC that he will talk to the DGHS office on the issue.

The court also advised the students to apply to the DGHS office for early vaccination.







