Nur, Rashed at loggerheads

A tune of disintegration is playing in Bangladesh Students' Rights Council (BSRC) that emerged after Quota Reform Movement in 2018 under the informal leadership of former Dhaka University Central Students' (DUCSU) VP Nurul Haque Nur.

On July 2, a notice signed by Nur said the central acting convener of BSRC, Md Rashed Khan and joint convener Md Shohrab Hossen were suspended temporarily due to alleged violation of organizational discipline. The notice also abolished the central convening committee of the council. Both Rashed and Shohrab have been asked to explain why they should not go under permanent suspension. A probe committee has been formed in this regard.

However, the organization formed a 6 member election commission headed by BSRC joint convener Abu Hanif to select new leadership and form a fresh BSRC central committee. The committee was given instruction to form the fresh committee within July 30.

Besides, a disciplinary board has been formed with BSRC central joint convener Faruk Hasan as the chief of the board.

In utter denial of the matter, an emergency notification issued by Rashed Khan said, no one has the authority to abolish the central committee in the absence of central convener in the meeting of Chhatra, Juba and Shramik Adhikar Parishads' meeting. Moreover, it also instructed Nur to explain within 7 days why organizational action will not be taken against him for using the title of Coordinator.

Refuting Rashed's allegation, Nur, recognizing himself as the chief coordinator of Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, Bangladesh Juba Adhikar Parishad and Bangladesh Shramik Adhikar Parishad said, "When various complications arose in the organizations after the anti-Modi protest on March 27, it was decided to make me coordinator in presence of all. A press release was given under the name as well."

Nur said the decision of their release was made on the basis of the consensus of all of the affiliates of the organizations in a meeting.

Suspecting Rashed Khan's involvement in implementing the agenda of the government in the organization, Nur said, "Some people are greedy for money and wealth in politics. The present government wants to implement one-party rule by bringing division among the anti-government parties in the country. In that case, against whom the allegations have been raised, may be involved in the implementation of government's agenda."

However, seeking anonymity, a leader of this organization said that Nur and Rashed are creating scenes and making the organizations suffer due to their internal problems.

Meanwhile, BSRC sources said both the groups are trying to reach a compromise.







