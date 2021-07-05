Video
Electricity makes hilly life safe

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Fifty-five-year-old Purno Bushan Tripura, a resident of Mantri Para under Vaibonchora union of the Khagrachari district, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for providing them with various opportunities despite living in a remote hilly region.   
Purno Bushan was involved in farming since his childhood. Earlier, he along with his family members had to start working at the crack of dawn and wrap up before the sunset. Now, things have changed. Today, they can make some extra money by working at night, which is also helping them to save money for the future.
"Earlier, we were scared to go outside at night in the fear of being attacked by terrorists. But now, we feel safe at night. As electricity has transformed, enlightened and energized our lives," said Purno Bushan, father of three daughters and one son, with a smiling face.
Not only Purno Bushan, but smiles are seen on the faces of all dwellers of the Mantri Para as they have now started getting facilities like the town, despite living in a remote village of the hilly district Khagrachari.
A total of 45 families of the Mantri Para have started to enjoy town facilities through electrification as per the Awami League election manifesto 'My Village My Town'.
Another dweller of the Mantri Para, Akando Tripura, received a semi-pucca house from the government about four years ago. At that time, the government provided him with electricity from renewable sources, but around eight months ago, he received electricity connection from the national grid.
"Electricity has increased our overall living standard and made life easier. Earlier, it was very difficult to go outside the house at night. Now, we can easily move outside to meet our necessities. Our children can continue their studies till late at night. My old mother can move around the house even at night," said Akando.     -BSS



