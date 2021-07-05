Applications invited for Mother of Humanity Award

The Ministry of Social Welfare (MSW) has invited applications for the Mother of Humanity Social Welfare Award, 2021 following the "Mother of Humanity Social Welfare Award Policy-2018".

According to the ministry schedule announced on Sunday, applications for the awardees of district level would be taken by July 31 this year while central level awardees would be selected by October 15.

Deserving individuals or organisations will get the award in five categories on January 2 every year, marking celebration of the National Social Welfare Day.

Earlier, the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, approved the policy on November 19, 2018.

The ministry proposed the award named after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reflecting global recognition she received for her humanitarian role and social safety programmes taken to change the fate of the distressed people. But the PM preferred to name the award as 'Mother of Humanity Award'.

Under the policy, the award will be given in five categories for welfare of people - including the poor, marginalised, elderly persons, oppressed and divorced women, children and persons with disabilities, freed prisoners and homeless people.

Any person or organisation working for flourishing talents of people, developing living standards and environment, improving people's physical and mental health will also be eligible for the award.

Each recipient will get a gold medal, a replica of the actual award, a cheque for Tk 2 lakh and a certificate.

Two committees - one from district level and the other from central level - will select the awardees. Of those, one will work at the district level to make a shortlist, headed by the deputy commissioners, and the other will make the final selection, headed by the most senior Cabinet members.

The title "Mother of Humanity" was first coined by the Awami League's senior leaders for Sheikh Hasina in late 2017, after she decided to let more than 7.20 lakh Rohingyas into Bangladesh territory, escaping a sweeping military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state that began in August 2017.

Bangladesh is currently hosting more than around 11 lakh Rohingyas, nearly 66 percent of whom entered the country following the 2017 military crackdown alone.







