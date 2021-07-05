Thrust on recruiting quality teachers, increasing budget on education

An international webinar titled 'In Search of a Model State in Education: Context Singapore' was organized by BCS Education Academy and BCS General Education Cadre Unmokta Manch on Saturday.

This is the first day of a series of webinars organized by entrepreneurs on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence.

Prof Wasim Md Mezbahul Haque Prof of Economics Department of Rajshahi College presented the main article in which he discussed the education system of Singapore.

Speaking as chief guest, Fazle Hossain Badsha, Member of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education, said many significant steps are being taken in the education system of the country but the pace of progress is very slow.

He called for a reassessment of the extent to which the 1973 University Ordinance was being pursued and emphasized on research to increase the quality of teachers.

He appealed to the respected teachers to open new path for the students by applying alternative methods in this difficult situation of the pandemic.

One other discussant, AKM Khairul Islam, compared the education of Bangladesh with Singapore and said, "The expenditure on education in Bangladesh is very low which is the lowest in South Asia (1.8 per cent of GDP). There are also serious imperfections in our teacher recruitment."

