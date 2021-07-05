Couple lands in jail for torturing minor maid

A court here on Sunday sent to jail a husband and his wife in a case lodged over the brutal torture of their 12-year-old maid.

The accused are- Md Tanvir Ahsan and his wife advocate Nahid. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman sent the duo to jail allowing a plea of police.

Earlier, police produced the barbarous couple before the court and pleaded to keep them behind the bars after showing them arrested under section 54. The couple's lawyer, however, argued for their bail.








