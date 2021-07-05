BGB distributes relief among 300 families in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, July 4: The 12 Border Guard Battalion (BGB) on Sunday distributed relief to 300 needy families in Chhotaharina of Barkal Upazilla of Rangamati in the epidemic corona.

At that time BGB distributed 10 kg rice, 2 kg pulse and 1 liter vegetable oil among 300 helpless families.

According Choto Harina Zone Headquarter (12 BGB), the amount is not sufficient yet they will continue to contribute and help the local community besides raising awareness to maintain Covid-19 protocol and strict implementation of lockdown to aid the local administration.

Chotoharina is a remote area under Barkal Upazilla near the border along India. Impact of lockdown has severely affected the daily financial activities and day to day affairs of the area. More than 17,000 people living in the area and major portion of them are under tremendous humanitarian condition as there is no road communication and daily earnings are also very limited.





