

Now shortage of PCR testing facilities grips the country



However, the PCR test for COVID-19 is the most accurate and reliable test for diagnosing COVID-19. In its technical meaning, it is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test performed to detect genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus. The test detects the presence of a virus at the time of the test. The test could also detect fragments of virus even after one is no longer infected. Moreover, The PCR test is widely acknowledged as the "gold standard" test for diagnosing COVID-19.



The point, however, PCR machines are crucial for wide scale testing and contact tracing. Because of its scarcity it has become difficult to break the transmission chain of the more dangerous Delta variant that is fast engulfing the whole of Bangladesh. The question automatically arise, why hadn't our health authorities deemed it important enough to import and distribute PCR machines among all major public hospitals scattered across the country?



The lesson should have been drawn from our next door India at least 3 months ago. It is another glaring example of a malfunctioning health sector, repeatedly failing to draw lessons from past errors. In particular, the Health Ministry has once again proved its sheer incapability and inefficiency to mobilise and also to make the best use of limited resources.



The pandemic in its earlier stages, for the first 7-8 months was mostly Dhaka-Narayanganj centric, but infection rate began to spread throughout the hinterlands gradually. It is difficult to comprehend, how could the health ministry fail to read the writings on the wall. The failure was similar with importing ventilators and establishing ICU units. We hope the least that it will be same with oxygen cylinders, in case a growing demand shoots up any time soon.



Many of the districts that do not have RT-PCR testing facilities are also districts with extremely high positivity rates. for instance, on July 2, 97 samples from Magura were tested and 46 of them came out positive, showing the astronomical positivity rate of the district. On the same day, Pirojpur tested 108 samples and 56 of them came out positive, placing the positivity rate of the district at 51 percent.



While we wholeheartedly appreciate the prime minister's repeated efforts to import and vaccinate all in the country, we believe it is equally important to address how and why the health ministry is over and over again failing to act in advance? We are more than worried. It hugely upsets us that despite a series of failures to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year, the government's health authorities have mustered almost 70 percent of the country's RT-PCR testing facilities only within greater Dhaka division. There are just 39 RT-PCR machines of a total of 128 serving the remaining seven divisions of Bangladesh, with Chattogram accounting for 10 of the facilities.However, the PCR test for COVID-19 is the most accurate and reliable test for diagnosing COVID-19. In its technical meaning, it is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test performed to detect genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus. The test detects the presence of a virus at the time of the test. The test could also detect fragments of virus even after one is no longer infected. Moreover, The PCR test is widely acknowledged as the "gold standard" test for diagnosing COVID-19.The point, however, PCR machines are crucial for wide scale testing and contact tracing. Because of its scarcity it has become difficult to break the transmission chain of the more dangerous Delta variant that is fast engulfing the whole of Bangladesh. The question automatically arise, why hadn't our health authorities deemed it important enough to import and distribute PCR machines among all major public hospitals scattered across the country?The lesson should have been drawn from our next door India at least 3 months ago. It is another glaring example of a malfunctioning health sector, repeatedly failing to draw lessons from past errors. In particular, the Health Ministry has once again proved its sheer incapability and inefficiency to mobilise and also to make the best use of limited resources.The pandemic in its earlier stages, for the first 7-8 months was mostly Dhaka-Narayanganj centric, but infection rate began to spread throughout the hinterlands gradually. It is difficult to comprehend, how could the health ministry fail to read the writings on the wall. The failure was similar with importing ventilators and establishing ICU units. We hope the least that it will be same with oxygen cylinders, in case a growing demand shoots up any time soon.Many of the districts that do not have RT-PCR testing facilities are also districts with extremely high positivity rates. for instance, on July 2, 97 samples from Magura were tested and 46 of them came out positive, showing the astronomical positivity rate of the district. On the same day, Pirojpur tested 108 samples and 56 of them came out positive, placing the positivity rate of the district at 51 percent.While we wholeheartedly appreciate the prime minister's repeated efforts to import and vaccinate all in the country, we believe it is equally important to address how and why the health ministry is over and over again failing to act in advance? We are more than worried.