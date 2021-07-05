Recruitement of primary assistant teachers

Dear Sir

In recruitment of primary school assistant teachers- 2018, about 24 lakh candidates applied to get rid of unemployment. Out of these 24 lakh candidates, 55295 passed the written test which is only 2.3% of the total number. Out of these 55,295 candidates who passed the written test took part in the interview and finally 18,147 candidates were selected.



Currently, there are 28,832 vacant posts in primary schools. According to the data of Bangladesh Primary Education Annual Sector Performance 2019, there are 749 primary schools run by single teacher, 1124 primary schools of the country run by only 2 teachers, 4008 schools run by 3 teachers. Considering these circumstances, it can be seen that there are almost zero teachers in many primary schools. So, after Corona epidemic, it is important to address the gap of education and the teacher crisis in primary school assistant teachers recruitment by panel formation.



We urge the authority concern will recruit 37 thousands meritorious candidates who have passed the written test and participated in the interview through panel formation.



Mst Zely Khatun

Kurigram government college, Kurigram