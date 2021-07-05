Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Recruitement of primary assistant teachers

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

Dear Sir
In recruitment of primary school assistant teachers- 2018, about 24 lakh candidates applied to get rid of unemployment. Out of these 24 lakh candidates, 55295 passed the written test which is only 2.3% of the total number. Out of these 55,295 candidates who passed the written test took part in the interview and finally 18,147 candidates were  selected.

Currently, there are 28,832 vacant posts in primary schools. According to the data of Bangladesh Primary Education Annual Sector Performance 2019, there are 749 primary schools run by single teacher, 1124 primary schools of the country run by only 2 teachers, 4008 schools run by 3 teachers. Considering these circumstances, it can be seen that there are almost zero teachers in many primary schools. So, after Corona epidemic, it is important to address the gap of education and the teacher crisis in primary school assistant teachers recruitment by panel formation.

We urge the authority concern will recruit 37 thousands meritorious candidates who have passed the written test and participated in the interview through panel formation.

Mst Zely Khatun
Kurigram government college, Kurigram



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recruitement of primary assistant teachers
New winners in the war America lost
Increase the age limit for government job application
Tashkent Declaration of 1966
Domestic violence in Corona: Legal action and awareness urgent
Vaccination is more urgent than lockdown
Ensure uninterrupted vaccine supplies
The climate crisis is a crime story


Latest News
Police officials suspended for ‘sexual assault’ during remand
'Over 50% COVID patients are from villages'
Big cats, bears, ferrets get Covid-19 vaccine in US Zoo
Khulna division sees highest 51 Covid deaths in a day
COVID registration now at 35 age
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14
Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan
COVID: Countries racing to vaccinate before Delta takes hold
Bangavax trial turning into ‘monkey business’ for Globe?
Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant back online: official
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies
Waterlogging blocks drainage system
The road under Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital's Jatrabari
Omi sent to jail in human trafficking case  
Banker remanded  for torturing maid
CPC’s birth centenary
Bangladeshis among 95 arrested in Malaysia
creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon
Five die in Tangail road crash
Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft