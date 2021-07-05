

Increase the age limit for government job application



According to an ADB report, the number of job advertisements on Bangladesh's private online portal bdjobs has dropped by almost 90 percent due to the Coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Labor and Employment, the total unemployment in the country is about 2.8 million. According to the latest report of UGC, in 2018, the number of students who passed various examinations, including undergraduate and postgraduate level in 40 government universities, is seven lacs and one hundred forty-six.



Now the countrywide complete lockdown is going on. According to news report the top officials of the government has instructed to start the official to resume activities for the recruitment process so that the recruitment activities can start as soon as the situation becomes normal.



However, new recruitment notices are being issued from various government institutions, universities, and departments considering the Coronavirus situation. Many organizations are publishing recruitment notices from last August.



We hope the situation will improve within the next two or three months. I hear that four and a half lacs vacant government posts will be filled soon. As the employment opportunities in the private sector are limited due to Covid-19, the head of government has directed to take employment initiative by filling the vacancies in government institutions. I sincerely thank the Prime Minister for this.



However, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has been able to facilitate the recruitment process quickly. The government also recruits manpower mainly for BCS cadre and non-cadre posts through the organization. It takes about two to three years or more, from the time of publication of the notification to getting the final job. Hopefully, the new chairman will take up the plan to make the long process easier.



Despite the publication of the new notification, I do not see any decision on increasing the age limit of job seekers. Although there is much discussion on the issue, there is practically no progress. Candidates have been demanding for a long time to raise the age limit of the government job seekers to 35 years. A student organization also organized a human chain to circulate the demand. A delegation of them demanded that the age limit for applying for the job should be raised to 35 years. Many of our leaders said that their demands are reasonable and that the age limit for applying for a job will increase as soon as possible.



Even in the election manifesto of the Bangladesh Awami League, it is mentioned that reasonable measures will be taken because of the merit and skill in raising the age limit for entry into government service. We ordinary citizens think the demand is logical. Because there were no job advertisements due to Coronavirus and many job candidates have crossed the application age. I'm not just talking about them only. Covid-19 has a negative impact on the academic life of all students. The education life of all the students from higher secondary to other educational institutions, including the university, is in danger of being prolonged. I think there will be some complications with that.



The government will allow those who have completed 30 years of age on March 25 to apply for government jobs during the Corona crisis. It is good news for government job seekers who are very close to 30 years of age.



However, I do not think it will be a long-term solution because the student who is supposed to complete his undergraduate in 25 years will not be possible. It will take more than one or two years to complete their education. So I think the pandemic period should be considered as a transition period, and the age of government job applications should be raised to 35.



Note that entry into employment in many countries is up to 55 years, even up to 59 years somewhere. The age limit for entry into government service in West Bengal, India is 40; in Sri Lanka, 45, in Indonesia, 35, in Italy, 35 and France 40. In many countries, interested people can join the government service just the day before they retire. But why can't we? I hope that education and student-friendly Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will implement this issue in 2021.

Md Shafiqul Islam, Assistant Professor, Dept of Accounting & Information Systems, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Bangladesh and PhD Fellow, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, China





