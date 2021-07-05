

Tashkent Declaration of 1966



The scars of 1947 partition of India and consequently of Bengal was still lingering in the psyche of the people of the region. There was, all told, a certain sense of directionlessness. The peculiar Pakistani theory that "the defense of East Pakistan lay in West Pakistan" and "if the Indians capture Dhaka we shall retaliate and capture Delhi". This was scant assurance for the defenseless Bengalis of East Pakistan in 1965.



Though there was no clear news of unusual deployment of Indian troops along the borders of East Pakistan, the authorities worked up a fear of enemy air raid over the territory. There was regular black out in the rights. The silent skies looked down on a helpless people who saw no indication of enemy air raids.



One day Mr Chowdhury Towfiq Elahi, one year our junior in the University, a member of the erstwhile CSP in 1966, a freedom fighter and Present day (2016) Energy Advisor to the Prime Minister used to talk lightly about the blackout. He said, "we don't observe blackout in our Banani House. We don't have to. The Indian's Air Force have only outdated maps of Dhaka dating back to the 1940s. Those maps show Banani and Gulshan as swamps and marsh lands. I am sure that Indian Air Force bombers will not waste their booms in Watery and unpopulated areas!" We heartily laughed at his words.



There was some propaganda by the Pakistani authorities that Indian planes had boomed some areas of North Bengal boarders. There was no visible proof and people did not firmly believe in the propaganda. I remember class friend Khandaker Obaidur Rahman at that time a young and rising leader of the Awami League telling me that the news of Indian bombing was untrue. He told me with force "you see there is no bomb and even if there are these booms are thrown by the Pakistani forces themselves!!" I did not know what to tell him. The doubt however, filled many minds.



There was, however, a section of people who were quite articulate about their fair of India. Despite the pacific attitude of India towards East Pakistan these people apprehended that at any moment during the war India could launch its aggression in the East. In that case, they thought, there would be no escape from Indian occupation as the defense arrangements in East Pakistan were less than adequate. There was also no preparation of Civilian Based defense.



In such a situation the anti Indian activist looked forward to help from India's arch rival China. They pointed out that it was only in 1962 that war between India and China resulted in virtual defeat of the Indian forces in North-East frontier agency of India. The war ended with unilateral ceasefire by China. It soon became apparent to those who during the Indo-Pak war of 1965 looked expectantly to Chinese military assistance to defend East Pakistan that such hopes were not founded on firm reality. Since India did not attack East Pakistan during the war such hopes also proved unnecessary.



The war ended in a truce on 23rd September by the intervention of the great powers, "who pushed the two nations to ceasefire; afraid the conflict could escalate and draw in other powers". A more permanent peace was achieved by the Tashkent Declaration, a peace agreement between India and Pakistan on 10th January, 1966. The impact of the Tashkent Declaration was great on the political life of Pakistan it was significantly adverse to the regime of President Ayub, especially in West Pakistani in the context of the last quarter of 1965 that however a later story.



After the truce in late September, 1965 life felt to have returned to normal in a manner of speaking. In actuality, however, apart from black-out at nights and a feeling of uncertainty life continued as usual during the 17 days of War. On account of the fact that there was no action on the Eastern front the war appeared to us to be more of a distant drama running commentary of which was carried t us by the radio and the print media.



I was busy as before with teaching in the University editing and writing for the Concept, the Moushum and the Weekly Holiday. In addition, there was also demand for writing of articles for compilation of topical subjects. These books were published by the University and autonomous bodies as well as publishing houses. I spent hours gladly to research, write or edit such articles as these help me earn respectable honorarium. Other sources of casual earning were the Dhaka Television, Dhaka and Radio Pakistan, Dhaka. Besides there were the familiar and almost inevitable gatherings of friends and colleagues which were replete with enlightened discussions mingled with fun and frolic.



Towards the end of 1965 I was persuaded by my senior colleagues in the department to apply for a USAID scholarship. It was meant to Finance Master's Degree Programme possibly leading to a Ph.D in Public Administration in the Maxwell House of the University of Syracuse, USA. In 1966, I was informed that I was one of the two successful applicants. The other one was my teacher Mr. Syed Maqsud Ali. Another of my teacher Mr Noor Mohammad Mia was listed as an alternate candidate.



Developments in my personal life prevented me from availing of the fellowship even after everything had been finalized. Mr Noor Mohammad Mia went to the states in my place as I stood down. Respected teacher was happy beyond measure. He told me, "you are young and practically the entire life is before you. You will get many more chances to acquire higher degrees abroad. I bless you from the core of my heart". His blessings came true a few years later. The reason why I could not avail myself of this early opportunity of obtaining higher academic degree abroad is part of a later chronicle.



Meanwhile 1966 began on a dramatic note. It gave a severe jolt to the Ayub regime. It was the Tashkent Declaration of the 10th January 1966 creating relatively more enduring Peace the warring parties of September 1965: India and Pakistan



"A meeting was held in Tashkent in the Uzbek SSR, USSR (now Uzbekistan) from 4-10 January 1966 to try to create a more permanent settlement.



The Soviets, represented by Premier Alexei Kosygin, moderated between Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and Pakistani President Muhammad Ayub Khan.



The Tashkent conference, under United Nations, American and Soviet pressure, compelled India to give away the conquered regions of Pakistan and retreat to the 1949 ceasefire line in Kashmir."

