Domestic violence in Corona: Legal action and awareness urgent

Even in the recent corona epidemic, domestic violence, especially against women and children, is on the rise in Bangladesh. Many women are killed by their husbands or in-laws every year due to violence against women. As a result of abuse, many women get divorced and children grow up without guardians.



At present, the number of cases pending under the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Act 2000 is about 160,000. The statistics of this huge number of cases prove that domestic violence is very high in the country. Even in Corona, violence against women and children has increased significantly in Bangladesh as well as around the world.



Looking at the events that took place in Kushtia, Kadamtali and Savar last month (June), 2021, we can see the real evidence. According to reports from various non-governmental organizations and the police, 22 people including four children and two teenagers have been killed in 14 sensational incidents in the last three months,. According to a survey conducted by BRAC in December last year, 91 per cent of women and girls were victims of domestic violence and, surprisingly, 85 per cent of the perpetrators were family members. However, there is also the opposite picture. In 8 out of the 14 incidents mentioned, women have been identified as suspects.



According to the Foundation for People, domestic violence has increased by 75% and child violence by 31% in recent times. A report released by the United Nations Population Fund, Johns Hopkins University and Victoria University in Australia found that coronary epidemics in 193 UN member states had led to a 20 per cent increase in domestic violence. During the Corona period in Bangladesh, a number of significant and brutal incidents of violence against women were organized. A housewife, brutally killed by her husband in Fenion April 15 last year went viral on Facebook.



The increase in domestic violence is attributed to the delay in trial or in some cases to impunity. One of the main reasons for the torture and violence against women in Bangladesh is not to complain to the police and the courts. According to a survey, 80% of women are victims of some form of violence. 82% of them do not disclose the subject of the violence.



In the terminology of criminology, it is called the "Dark Figure of Crime". According to the World Health Organization, one in three women worldwide is physically or sexually abused by her husband or partner. In addition, 36% of women in the world are tortured to death by their husbands or partners. The worst and most brutal example of domestic violence in Bangladesh is Rumana Manzur, a teacher in the Department of International Relations at Dhaka University. She was tortured by her husband at her father's house in 2011 and stabbed to death.



The CEDAW Charter was signed by the United Nations in 1979 to end violence and discrimination against women. Bangladesh is a member state of the charter. Besides, the Child Rights Charter was implemented in 1989. Bangladesh is also a member state of the charter. In this context, the Government of Bangladesh, as a member state, enacted and implemented the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act 2010 and the Rules 2013 for the prevention and protection of violence against women and children. The government of Bangladesh enacted a number of laws to stop domestic violence and abuse. Notable among them are Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act 2010, The Penal Code 160, Dowry Prohibition Act 2017, Women and Child Abuse Suppression Act 2000, Family Court Ordinance Act 1985.



The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act 2010 is the basic law to protect women and children from domestic violence. But the sad thing is that this law is not being implemented effectively in Bangladesh. According to section 3 of the law, domestic violence means physical abuse, mental abuse, sexual abuse or financial loss to another woman or child member of the family by a person with a family relationship. The four types of torture and harm have been explained in detail separately.



The enforcers of this Act are the Police Officers, the Enforcement Officers, the Service Providers and the Judicial Magistrates or the Metropolitan Magistrates Court. According to sections 10-14 of the Act, the aggrieved person can lodge a complaint at any police station for protection against the police officer (officer in charge), women's affairs officer or directly in the court for protection. The District Legal Aid Officer, who is a wise judge, understands the nature of the complaint and can take immediate action to file the complaint in court for the protection of the victim. Also since the complaint is compromising, he can settle the complaint amicably in consultation with both parties. The District Legal Aid Officer will be able to pay the compensation directed by the court to the victim party.



Special training is required for magistrates, police and women's affairs officers to implement the law in practice. Law enforcement also needs to be monitored. In addition, in order to make this law more effective and enforceable, there is a need for wide publicity in print and electronic media. Local NGOs need to be encouraged to support the law. In addition, the effectiveness and proper implementation of this Act will be enhanced if every Thana, Office of Women Affairs Officer and District Legal Aid Office are developed as effective centers for providing assistance and taking action under this Act.

The writer is a student,

University of Chittagong













