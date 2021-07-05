

Vaccination is more urgent than lockdown



So we have to choose the alternative to lockdown; an alternative way of speeding up the vaccination process and bring most people under the coverage of vaccine in a short time. Already, several countries around the world have been successful in speeding up the vaccination process dropping the infection rate significantly. Bangladesh had signed an agreement with the Serum institute of India to get 30 million Oxford vaccines but according to that agreement India failed to supply those vaccines and as a result, the vaccination program of Bangladesh came to a halt facing an interruption to reach its targeted vaccination coverage.



Although the rich countries have been able to successfully implement the vaccination program, the underdeveloped, poor and developing countries have fallen into the crises of vaccines. But uproar in all these countries is on the rise for corona vaccine. Vaccination is a must to get rid of corona infections. In the case of vaccine production in the country, it has not been possible to take timely and effective steps, but a country with a fragile economy like Cuba has produced vaccines. However, if the vaccine production program in the country can be taken up and a master plan can be implemented, then at least some more success will be achieved in a short period of time.



The first wave of the corona virus was originally city-centric, but it has now spread from village to village and across the country, so we have no alternative to vaccination. In the wake of increasing infection and death rate from the virus day by day, the government may have imposed a temporary lockdown to control it.



Bangladesh started corona virus vaccination program on 7thFebruary 2021. Although the journey was obstructed in the middle due to unexpected halt of Indian export, the present government has taken initiatives to expedite the vaccination program again by collecting vaccines from different sources. In Bangladesh, it has been possible to vaccinate so far three to three and a half percent of the people which is not enough at all.



The government wants to vaccinate 80 per cent of the people and the finance minister has said that 25 lakh people will be vaccinated every month. But health experts say all people in the country need to be vaccinated within a year, otherwise there is no chance of getting rid of the virus. According to the latest census, the population of Bangladesh is 15 crore 25 lakh, practically, the number is much higher which is around 17crores.



If 2.5 million people are vaccinated every month, it will take 4 years to vaccinate these 17 crore people. If 80 percent of the people of the country are to be vaccinated, it will need 27crore 20 lakh doses. Health experts say that one crore people need to be vaccinated every month, then it will be possible to vaccinate all the people in the country within a specified time.



Experts also say that the vaccine is effective for one year, so failure to implement the vaccine program quickly will create more problems. Experts insist that if it is not possible to vaccinate at least 70% of the country's population, it will be difficult to control the corona. However, the government plans to bring vaccines from China, Russia and the United States to speed up the vaccination program, and it is expected that more people will be vaccinated soon.



Meanwhile, a research report from Dhaka Medical College shows that Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is capable of producing 93% antibodies. The country is now implementing the vaccine program of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sino pharm and it is expected that vaccine management will be much easier if the results of mixed use are satisfactory.



So far, 58 lakh 20 thousand 15 people have received the first dose of AstraZeneca in the country and 42 lakh 89 thousand 913 people have received the second dose. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said in Parliament that the country will not face any crisis over the corona vaccine. She added that 14,200 crore taka has been allocated in the budget for the purchase of vaccines and 1 crore 14 lakh 6 thousand doses vaccines have already been collected from various sources.



Corona immunization of college and university level students has started and the decision to reopen colleges and universities will be taken after the completion of the immunization program. Strict lockdown is going on all over the country and all kinds of government and private offices-courts have been closed but garment industries have been kept open to reduce the pressure on economy.



Since the garment factory has been opened, the workers must be vaccinated on a priority basis and in a short time. Otherwise, corona infection is likely to spread faster from garment workers. However, the most assuring is that mass vaccination program has started since July 1, 2021 and it is expected that many people will come under it. This time people are being given Sinovac vaccine produced by Sino pharm from different centers of the country. Since Pfizer's vaccine is limited, it is being given to people from some centers in the capital.



Many people in the country have lost their jobs and become poor due to corona infections and lockdown and if the lockdown continues for a long time, these people will face a disaster. Within a few days, the people across the country are going to celebrate a big religious festival. There is a possibility of the spread of corona virus and the government must be careful. At present, the lockdown will work as a tonic for the time being to prevent the spread of the infection but it should not be continued for a long time. Rather steps should be taken on how to speed up the vaccination process.



Vaccine diplomacy needs to be strengthened to speed up the implementation of the vaccine program as we are still lagging far behind in the world in terms of vaccine diplomacy. In addition to running the vaccine program, people must be made aware of the need for strict hygiene.

The writer is assistant professor,

B A F Shaheen College, Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment







The country has been under severe lockdown since July 1, 2021. But it is difficult for a developing country like ours to continue such a severe lockdown for a long time. It is safe to say that severe lockdowns will reduce the rate of corona infection and mortality, but if the country is under lockdown for a long time, it will put a huge strain on the economy on one hand, and threaten the livelihoods of the people on the other.So we have to choose the alternative to lockdown; an alternative way of speeding up the vaccination process and bring most people under the coverage of vaccine in a short time. Already, several countries around the world have been successful in speeding up the vaccination process dropping the infection rate significantly. Bangladesh had signed an agreement with the Serum institute of India to get 30 million Oxford vaccines but according to that agreement India failed to supply those vaccines and as a result, the vaccination program of Bangladesh came to a halt facing an interruption to reach its targeted vaccination coverage.Although the rich countries have been able to successfully implement the vaccination program, the underdeveloped, poor and developing countries have fallen into the crises of vaccines. But uproar in all these countries is on the rise for corona vaccine. Vaccination is a must to get rid of corona infections. In the case of vaccine production in the country, it has not been possible to take timely and effective steps, but a country with a fragile economy like Cuba has produced vaccines. However, if the vaccine production program in the country can be taken up and a master plan can be implemented, then at least some more success will be achieved in a short period of time.The first wave of the corona virus was originally city-centric, but it has now spread from village to village and across the country, so we have no alternative to vaccination. In the wake of increasing infection and death rate from the virus day by day, the government may have imposed a temporary lockdown to control it.Bangladesh started corona virus vaccination program on 7thFebruary 2021. Although the journey was obstructed in the middle due to unexpected halt of Indian export, the present government has taken initiatives to expedite the vaccination program again by collecting vaccines from different sources. In Bangladesh, it has been possible to vaccinate so far three to three and a half percent of the people which is not enough at all.The government wants to vaccinate 80 per cent of the people and the finance minister has said that 25 lakh people will be vaccinated every month. But health experts say all people in the country need to be vaccinated within a year, otherwise there is no chance of getting rid of the virus. According to the latest census, the population of Bangladesh is 15 crore 25 lakh, practically, the number is much higher which is around 17crores.If 2.5 million people are vaccinated every month, it will take 4 years to vaccinate these 17 crore people. If 80 percent of the people of the country are to be vaccinated, it will need 27crore 20 lakh doses. Health experts say that one crore people need to be vaccinated every month, then it will be possible to vaccinate all the people in the country within a specified time.Experts also say that the vaccine is effective for one year, so failure to implement the vaccine program quickly will create more problems. Experts insist that if it is not possible to vaccinate at least 70% of the country's population, it will be difficult to control the corona. However, the government plans to bring vaccines from China, Russia and the United States to speed up the vaccination program, and it is expected that more people will be vaccinated soon.Meanwhile, a research report from Dhaka Medical College shows that Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is capable of producing 93% antibodies. The country is now implementing the vaccine program of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sino pharm and it is expected that vaccine management will be much easier if the results of mixed use are satisfactory.So far, 58 lakh 20 thousand 15 people have received the first dose of AstraZeneca in the country and 42 lakh 89 thousand 913 people have received the second dose. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said in Parliament that the country will not face any crisis over the corona vaccine. She added that 14,200 crore taka has been allocated in the budget for the purchase of vaccines and 1 crore 14 lakh 6 thousand doses vaccines have already been collected from various sources.Corona immunization of college and university level students has started and the decision to reopen colleges and universities will be taken after the completion of the immunization program. Strict lockdown is going on all over the country and all kinds of government and private offices-courts have been closed but garment industries have been kept open to reduce the pressure on economy.Since the garment factory has been opened, the workers must be vaccinated on a priority basis and in a short time. Otherwise, corona infection is likely to spread faster from garment workers. However, the most assuring is that mass vaccination program has started since July 1, 2021 and it is expected that many people will come under it. This time people are being given Sinovac vaccine produced by Sino pharm from different centers of the country. Since Pfizer's vaccine is limited, it is being given to people from some centers in the capital.Many people in the country have lost their jobs and become poor due to corona infections and lockdown and if the lockdown continues for a long time, these people will face a disaster. Within a few days, the people across the country are going to celebrate a big religious festival. There is a possibility of the spread of corona virus and the government must be careful. At present, the lockdown will work as a tonic for the time being to prevent the spread of the infection but it should not be continued for a long time. Rather steps should be taken on how to speed up the vaccination process.Vaccine diplomacy needs to be strengthened to speed up the implementation of the vaccine program as we are still lagging far behind in the world in terms of vaccine diplomacy. In addition to running the vaccine program, people must be made aware of the need for strict hygiene.The writer is assistant professor,B A F Shaheen College, Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment