Covid-19: 69 more people die, 1,804 more infected in 18 dists

A total of 69 more people died of and 1,804 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 18 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Jhalokati, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Pirojpur, Kishoreganj and Naogaon districts, in three days.

KHULNA: A total of 46 more people died of and 1,304 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Sunday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 60,564 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 1,214 including highest 300 in Khulna, followed by 245 in Kushtia, 169 in Jashore, 102 in Jhenidah, 98 in Chuadanga, 89 in Bagerhat, 75 in Satkhira, 57 in Meherpur, 50 in Narail and 29 in Magura while 46 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, 15 were from Khulna and Kushtia each, seven from Jashore, two from Chuadanga, Jhenidah and Magura each, and one from Meherpur, Satkhira and Bagerhat districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows almost increased compared to the previous day's figure of 539, said the health department sources.

Among the infected people, 40,218 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 566 new recoveries found on Sunday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 7,933 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 86,582 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 83,790 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 349 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 276 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 195 were detected in Jashore followed by 192 in Kushtia, 153 in Bagerhat, 150 in Khulna, 140 in Chuadanga, 125 in Satkhira, 121 in Narail, 113 in Jhenidah, 66 in Magura and 49 in Meherpur districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 16,387 in Khulna, 13,235 in Jashore, 8,473 in Kushtia, 4,704 in Jhenidah, 3,773 in Bagerhat, 3,653 in Chuadanga, 3,638 in Satkhira, 2,963 in Narail, 2,038 in Meherpur and1,700 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 12 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said one person who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining 11 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, six were from Rajshahi, three from Chapainawabganj, and one from Naogaon, Nature and Pabna districts each.

Some 485 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 405 beds in the corona ward till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Five more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatalities from the virus rose to 419 here.

Meanwhile, 195 cases were also reported during this period, taking the total virus cases to 14,379 in the district.

Some 81 more people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours.

So far, 12,920 patients have been recovered from the deadly virus in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the information at around 11am on Sunday.

He said a total of 437 coronavirus patients are now undergoing treatment at three hospitals - 101 at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 235 at Mohammad Ali Hospital and 101 at TMSS medical College and Rafatullah Community Hospital, while others are in home quarantine.

JHALOKATI: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Kohinur Begum, senior nurse at Jhalokati Sadar Hospital; and Saidul Islam, of Galua Union, and Md Shah Alam, of Shuktagarh Union in Rajapur Upazila of the district.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 39 in the district.

Meanwhile, 88 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 1,959 in the district.

Jhalokati CS Dr Ratan Kumar Dhali confirmed the information on Sunday.

NOAKHALI: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Sunday.

The deceased was a resident of Begumganj Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 144 in the district.

Meanwhile, six more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 11,544 in the district.

Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Sunday.

He said a total 37 samples have been tested in three PCR labs of the district in the last 24 hours where six people found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 7,498 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Currently, 64 patients are undergoing treatment at the Covid dedicated hospitalin Shahid Bhulu Stadium and 3,902 in isolation.

LAXMIPUR: A woman died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

The deceased was identified as Shahanur Akhter, 45, wife of Ali Ershad, a resident of Pashchim Nalchhari Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

After being tested positive for the virus, she was admitted to Laxmipur Covid Isolation Hospital.

Following the deterioration of her condition, she was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Later, she died there while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, 17 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 3,348 in the district.

Laxmipur CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Sunday.

He said a total of 75 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 17 people found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 78 patients have, so far, died with the virus symptoms and 13 are now in isolation.

PIROJPUR: Some 82 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Sunday.

He said of the newly infected people, 25 are in Sadar, 22 in Bhandaria, 15 in Nesarabad, nine in Nazirpur, eight in Mathbaria, two in Kawkhali and one in Indurkani upazilas.

No death was reported in the district in the last 24 hours, the CS added.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 112 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 6,261 here.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Saturday night.

Of the newly infected people, 58 are in Sadar, 14 in Bhairab, 13 in Katiadi, 11 in Pakundia, five in Hossainpur and Karimganj each, two in Tarail, and one in Kuliarchar, Bajitpur, Itna and Mithamoin upazilas each.

The upazila-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 2,867 are in Sadar, 148 in Hossainpur, 236 in Karimganj, 176 in Tarail, 299 in Pakundia, 413 in Katiadi, 253 in Kuliarchar, 1,210 in Bhairab, 75 in Nikli, 421 in Bajitpur, 55 in Itna, 64 in Mithamoin and 44 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 5,213 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 91 died of it in the district.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: An elderly man died of coronavirus in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Mofazzal Hossain, 60, son of late Kamez Uddin, a resident of Kashimpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Mofazzal tested positive for the virus on June 30.

He had been undergoing treatment at home since then.

Later, he died at around 8:30pm.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 7 in the upazila.

Meanwhile, a total of 237 people have been infected with the virus here.

Of them, 116 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 114 are in home quarantine in the upazila.