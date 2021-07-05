Video
20 nasal cannulas given to two Bogura hospitals

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, July 4: S. Alam Group has provided 20 high-flow nasal cannulas to Mohammad Ali Hospital and Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) in the district to resolve oxygen supply problems in the district on Saturday.
The news about deaths of seven patients at 250-Bed Mohammad Ali Hospital and deaths of four patients at SZRMCH in Bogura due to the failures of two government hospitals to supply adequate oxygen to coronavirus infected patients have drawn the attention of S. Alam Group, one of the largest conglomerates of the country.
On Saturday morning, S. Alam Group donated 10 sets of high-flow nasal cannulas to SZRMCH and 10 sets of high-flow nasal cannulas to Mohammad Ali Hospital.
The high-flow nasal cannulas and related equipment were handed over to Bogura Deputy Commissioner Md Ziaul Huque by S. Alam Group officials.
At that time, S. Alam Group's representatives Abdus Sobhan, Zonal Head, Bogura of Bangladesh Islami Bank Limited, and Md Salimullah, Rajshahi Divisional Vice President of First Security Islami Bank Limited.
Receiving 10 high-flow nasal cannulas in such a critical moment, Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital's Superintendent Dr ATM Nuruzzaman Sanchay expressed gratitude to S. Alam Group.


