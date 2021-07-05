291 fined for violating lockdown rules in five districts

Separate mobile courts in two days fined a total of 291 people for violating government instructions amid the ongoing lockdown in five districts- Khulna, Pirojpur, Kishoreganj, Bogura and Madaripur.

KHULNA: A total of 54 people were fined for breaching Covid-19 safety rules and violating the rules of the ongoing countrywide strict lockdown to prevent coronavirus infection in the district in two days.

Separate mobile courts in the district on Sunday fined 22 people Tk 12,550 for violating the government instructions.

Four executive magistrates led the mobile courts while upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) and assistant commissioner (AC) (Land) conducted drives in different upazilas of the district and fined the rules violators the amount. Police, Anser, BGB and Army personnel were present during the drives, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) (General) Md Yousup Ali.

As part of the week-long all-out lockdown enforced by the government from Thursday Khulna City on Sunday experienced a strict lockdown with shops and transports closed for seven days as the authorities struggle with a massive surge of the coronavirus in the industrial belt.

In spite of enhancing both dead and infections, law enforcing agencies patrolling the city areas and district.

Except some private cars and motorcycles, public transports stayed off the city streets except some rickshaws and three wheelers and easy bikes, said Khulna DC Moniruzzaman Talukder.

Law enforcers including Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Police, Anser, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Army are patrolling across the city and all 10 upazilas to implement the lockdown strictly.

On the other hand, separate mobile courts in the district on Saturday fined 32 people Tk 13,500 for violating government rules during the ongoing lockdown.

Police, Ansar, BGB and Army personnel were present during the drives, said Additional DC (General) Md Yousup Ali.

As part of the week-long all out lockdown enforced by the government from Thursday Khulna City on Saturday experienced a total strict lockdown with shops and transports closed for seven days as the authorities struggle with massive surge of the coronavirus in the industrial belt.

In spite of enhancing both dead and infections, law enforcing agencies patrolling the city areas and district.

The lockdown started at 6am on Thursday and will continue till the evening on July 7.

Except some private cars and motorcycles, public transports stayed off the city streets except some rickshaws and three wheelers and easy bikes, said Khulna DC Moniruzzaman Talukder.

Law enforcers including RAB, Police, Ansar, BGB and Army are patrolling across the city and all 10 upazilas to implement the lockdown strictly,

A few city residents were seen went outside for their emergency works.

PIROJPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district on Sunday fined 45 people Tk 13,940 for violating lockdown rules.

Executive Magistrate of the district administration Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.

He said the mobile courts conducted drives in seven upazila of the district from morning till noon and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

Members of Bangladesh Army, BGB, Police, Ansar and Scouts were also present during the drives.

Besides, food items were also distributed among the jobless people in seven upazilas of the district, the executive magistrate added.

KISHOREGANJ: Separate mobile courts in the district on Saturday fined a total 151 people Tk 78.000 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.

A total of 18 mobile courts led by the UNOs, executive magistrates and AC Lands conducted drives in Gaital Bustand, Barpur Moor, Gouranga Bazar, Rothkhola, Akrampur Mor, Akhra Bazar Mor, Railway Station, Firmgate Mor, Harua, Haybotnagr, Nilganj Mor and Batrish Bustand areas of the district and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

Members of Police, Army, RAB, BGB, and Anser & VDP were also present during the drives.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: Separate mobile courts in the district on Saturday fined 13 people Tk 90,950 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.

A total of 21 mobile courts conducted drives in different areas in the district from morning till noon and fined the instruction violators the amount.

A total of 119 cases were filed in this connection.

Executive Magistrate of the district administration Nasim Reza confirmed the matter.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Separate mobile courts here on Saturday fined 28 people Tk 38,000 for violating rules imposed by the government amid ongoing lockdown in Shibchar Upazila of the district.

A mobile court led by Shibchar UNO Md Asaduzzaman conducted a drive in different areas including Bandarkhola Bus Stand, Suryanagar, Nilkhi and Baghmara from morning till noon and fined eight shopkeepers Tk 21,000 for violating the government instructions.

Earlier, another mobile court led by AC Land M Raqibul Hasan conducted a drive in different areas including Chander Char, Kutubpur, Kadirpur, Malerhat, Khaserhat, Madabchar, Panchhar and Duttapara Bazar, and fined 20 people Tk 17,150.

Members of Bangladesh Army were present during the drives.

UNO Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter.







