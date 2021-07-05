Hospitals in Feni, Bogura fail to treat all Covid patients



Feni General Hospital. photo: observer

BOGURA: Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) and Mohammad Ali Hospital in the district are failing to treat all Covid-19 patients.

According to hospital sources, by increasing bed numbers in these two hospitals, the rising number of patients cannot be addressed.

With rising social transmission of Covid-19 in villages, the pressure of patients has gone up, said Deputy Director Dr. Md Wadud of the SZRMCH.

He further said, a 50-bed corona ward has been added to tackle the rush of patients. There are 150 beds, 8 ICUs, 5 SDUs and 87 general beds in the hospital.

Corona beds were increased for two times in Mohammad Ali Hospital; normal beds have also been increased. Supervisor of the hospital ATM Nuruzzaman said, the patients' pressure has gone up with village-level social transmission. After being affected by sneezing fever and coughing, people are moving freely without having corona tested, he further said, adding, they think it is seasonal disease.

At the extreme moment, these people are rushing to hospital for treatment, he added.

Mohammad Ali Hospital started corona treatment with 160 beds; later on, the bed number was increased to 200; again, with the rise of the patients, the bed number was also increased by 25 more ones; now there are total 225 beds in the hospital.

The total admitted number of patients in the hospital was 223 till Friday at 11am. As corona treatment is very expensive at private TMSS Hospital, financially unable patients are thronging the hospital. Only two of total eight ICU beds are active - remaining six ones are out of order. There are two high flow nasal cannula machines in it. Oxygen can be supplied for a long time through high flow nasal cannula; moribund patients are being treated with changing mask.

According to the hospital sources, all patients cannot be treated in the ICU of the SZRMCH. Patients are also coming from Joypurhat and Sirajganj to the hospital for treatment.

FENI: Only two ICU beds out of 10 in 250-Bed Feni General Hospital are in order.

A liquid oxygen tank was inaugurated one and a half months back. But the ICU could not be launched.

In a compelling situation, guardians of corona patients have to go to Dhaka or Chattogram for oxygen. It is increasing both treatment expenditure and death risk.

Hospital authorities said, for installing the liquid tank, 80 per cent primary work has been completed; after completion of the remaining 20 per cent work, the 10-bed ICU can be launched.

Despite availability of high flow nasal cannula, ventilator, C-PEP machine, the 10-bed ICU system could not be launched fully in the last one and a half years. The hospital authority could not have produced any specific reason behind the delay other than lack of skilled manpower.

The 10-bed ICU was inaugurated in the hospital in May in 2020. Since then the ICU service has been continuing with two beds capacity. The installation of the oxygen tank with 6,000 litre capacity has been going on from May 14 this year. It is being financed by the UNICEF.

After completion of the oxygen tank, it will not be required to bring oxygen from Dhaka and Chattogram. The death risk of patients will come down and suffering of patients from breathing toughness will also get reduced.

Hospital authorities said, recently due to increasing pressure of corona patients, tackling the situation with oxygen cylinders has become difficult.

In order to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply in the hospital, copper pipe and vaporisers are being installed in each ward of the hospital; there will be oxygen ports attached to all beds.

Residential Medical Officer Dr. Iqbal Hossain Bhuiya said, corona infected patients require huge oxygen; for the last one year eight ICU beds could not be activated; after installing the tank, there will be no oxygen crisis; the 10-bed ICU can be run by the tank; and uninterrupted oxygen supply can be available to patients from the tank.

Hospital Supervisor Dr. Abul Khair Miazi said, oxygen can be supplied from the next month; primarily the oxygen supply system will be run by the UNICEF men for six months. "In this six month time, we will be able to prepare our own skilled manpower," he added.







The treatment of Covid-19 patients is being hampered in Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) and Mohammad Ali Hospital in Bogura and Feni General Hospital, due to lack of ICU facilities.BOGURA: Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) and Mohammad Ali Hospital in the district are failing to treat all Covid-19 patients.According to hospital sources, by increasing bed numbers in these two hospitals, the rising number of patients cannot be addressed.With rising social transmission of Covid-19 in villages, the pressure of patients has gone up, said Deputy Director Dr. Md Wadud of the SZRMCH.He further said, a 50-bed corona ward has been added to tackle the rush of patients. There are 150 beds, 8 ICUs, 5 SDUs and 87 general beds in the hospital.Corona beds were increased for two times in Mohammad Ali Hospital; normal beds have also been increased. Supervisor of the hospital ATM Nuruzzaman said, the patients' pressure has gone up with village-level social transmission. After being affected by sneezing fever and coughing, people are moving freely without having corona tested, he further said, adding, they think it is seasonal disease.At the extreme moment, these people are rushing to hospital for treatment, he added.Mohammad Ali Hospital started corona treatment with 160 beds; later on, the bed number was increased to 200; again, with the rise of the patients, the bed number was also increased by 25 more ones; now there are total 225 beds in the hospital.The total admitted number of patients in the hospital was 223 till Friday at 11am. As corona treatment is very expensive at private TMSS Hospital, financially unable patients are thronging the hospital. Only two of total eight ICU beds are active - remaining six ones are out of order. There are two high flow nasal cannula machines in it. Oxygen can be supplied for a long time through high flow nasal cannula; moribund patients are being treated with changing mask.According to the hospital sources, all patients cannot be treated in the ICU of the SZRMCH. Patients are also coming from Joypurhat and Sirajganj to the hospital for treatment.FENI: Only two ICU beds out of 10 in 250-Bed Feni General Hospital are in order.A liquid oxygen tank was inaugurated one and a half months back. But the ICU could not be launched.In a compelling situation, guardians of corona patients have to go to Dhaka or Chattogram for oxygen. It is increasing both treatment expenditure and death risk.Hospital authorities said, for installing the liquid tank, 80 per cent primary work has been completed; after completion of the remaining 20 per cent work, the 10-bed ICU can be launched.Despite availability of high flow nasal cannula, ventilator, C-PEP machine, the 10-bed ICU system could not be launched fully in the last one and a half years. The hospital authority could not have produced any specific reason behind the delay other than lack of skilled manpower.The 10-bed ICU was inaugurated in the hospital in May in 2020. Since then the ICU service has been continuing with two beds capacity. The installation of the oxygen tank with 6,000 litre capacity has been going on from May 14 this year. It is being financed by the UNICEF.After completion of the oxygen tank, it will not be required to bring oxygen from Dhaka and Chattogram. The death risk of patients will come down and suffering of patients from breathing toughness will also get reduced.Hospital authorities said, recently due to increasing pressure of corona patients, tackling the situation with oxygen cylinders has become difficult.In order to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply in the hospital, copper pipe and vaporisers are being installed in each ward of the hospital; there will be oxygen ports attached to all beds.Residential Medical Officer Dr. Iqbal Hossain Bhuiya said, corona infected patients require huge oxygen; for the last one year eight ICU beds could not be activated; after installing the tank, there will be no oxygen crisis; the 10-bed ICU can be run by the tank; and uninterrupted oxygen supply can be available to patients from the tank.Hospital Supervisor Dr. Abul Khair Miazi said, oxygen can be supplied from the next month; primarily the oxygen supply system will be run by the UNICEF men for six months. "In this six month time, we will be able to prepare our own skilled manpower," he added.