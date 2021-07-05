Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
Our Correspondents

Shahabuddin Ahmed
DUMURIA, KHULNA: Shahabuddin Ahmed, former president of Dumuria Press Club in the district, died of old-age complications at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at 3am on Saturday. He was 81.
He left family members, colleagues and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.  

Akhil Sarker
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Akhil Sarker, father of former president of Gouripur Press Club and upazila correspondent of Jay Jay Din Kamal Sarker, died of old-age complications at his residence at 5:25pm on Friday, He was85.
He was cremated at Gouripur Municipal Crematorium at 8pm.
He left two sons, four daughters, grandchildren and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Abu Sayed Hawlader
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Abu Sayed Hawlader, father of Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary of Kamalganj Upazila Unit of Awami League Mostafizur Rahman Hawlader, died of old-age complications on Friday night, He was 82.
After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Char Falkon area of the upazila on Saturday morning.
He left wife, six sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 69 more people die, 1,804 more infected in 18 dists
20 nasal cannulas given to two Bogura hospitals
291 fined for violating lockdown rules in five districts
Hospitals in Feni, Bogura fail to treat all Covid patients
A canal-cleansing programme being inaugurated jointly by Noakhali District
Obituary
Six killed in road mishaps
River erosion takes serious turn in Gaibandha


Latest News
Police officials suspended for ‘sexual assault’ during remand
'Over 50% COVID patients are from villages'
Big cats, bears, ferrets get Covid-19 vaccine in US Zoo
Khulna division sees highest 51 Covid deaths in a day
COVID registration now at 35 age
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14
Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan
COVID: Countries racing to vaccinate before Delta takes hold
Bangavax trial turning into ‘monkey business’ for Globe?
Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant back online: official
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies
Waterlogging blocks drainage system
The road under Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital's Jatrabari
Omi sent to jail in human trafficking case  
Banker remanded  for torturing maid
CPC’s birth centenary
Bangladeshis among 95 arrested in Malaysia
creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon
Five die in Tangail road crash
Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft