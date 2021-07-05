Shahabuddin Ahmed

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Shahabuddin Ahmed, former president of Dumuria Press Club in the district, died of old-age complications at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at 3am on Saturday. He was 81.

He left family members, colleagues and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Akhil Sarker

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Akhil Sarker, father of former president of Gouripur Press Club and upazila correspondent of Jay Jay Din Kamal Sarker, died of old-age complications at his residence at 5:25pm on Friday, He was85.

He was cremated at Gouripur Municipal Crematorium at 8pm.

He left two sons, four daughters, grandchildren and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Abu Sayed Hawlader

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Abu Sayed Hawlader, father of Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary of Kamalganj Upazila Unit of Awami League Mostafizur Rahman Hawlader, died of old-age complications on Friday night, He was 82.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Char Falkon area of the upazila on Saturday morning.

He left wife, six sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.









