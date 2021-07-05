Six killed in road mishaps

Six people including a minor boy were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Manikganj, Barishal, Dinajpur, Natore and Naogaon, in two days.

MANIKGANJ: A housewife was killed and her husband injured in a road accident in Ghior Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Marzina Akhter, 22, wife of Abdu Razzak, a resident of Bhalkutia Village under Baliakhora Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Marzina along with her husband was going to Manikganj Town in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, the motorcycle fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Puran Gram area at around 10am while overtaking a goods-laden truck. Later, Marzina was crushed under the wheels of the truck.

Her husband was also injured in the accident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghior Police Station (PS) Md Riaz Uddin Ahmed Biplob confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A young man was killed in a road accident in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Harun Khan, 25, son of Akkel Ali Khan, a resident of Narayanpur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle on which Harun was riding fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Rahamatpur area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at noon while giving passage to a truck coming from opposite direction, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Harun was rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

DINAJPUR: A minor boy was killed after a battery-run van ran over him in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shawon, 7, son of Bullet Hossain, a resident of Bajitpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the accident took place in Bajitpur area on the Dijapur-Gobindaganj Highway in the morning while Shawon was crossing the road, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty declared him dead..

Nawabganj PS OC Ashok Kumar Chouhan confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A village doctor, who was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Saturday morning.

Deceased Parvez Alam, 45, was the son of Ismail Hossain, a resident of Ramagari Village under Joari Union in the upazila.

Joari Union Parishad (UP) Member Shariful Islam said a motorcycle carrying Parvez was collided head-on with a van on Monday while he was returning home from Bagatipara Upazila, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Parvez was taken to RMCH.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment, the UP member added.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Two people were killed and three others injured after a cement-laden truck collided head-on with a mango-laden one in Manda Upazila of the district early Saturday.

One of the deceased was identified as mango trader Khalil Prong, 40, a resident of Sultanpur Village in Bagha Upazila of the district.

The accident took place in front of Satihat Palli Bidyut Sub-Zonal office on the Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway at around 2am, which left Khalil and helper of mango-laden truck dead on the spot and three others injured.

Police and fire service personnel rushed the injured to Manda Upazila Health Complex.

Later, one of the injured was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this connection.







