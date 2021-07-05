River erosion takes serious turn in Gaibandha



The photo taken on Saturday shows a view of erosion by the Jamuna River in Fulchhari Upazila of Gaibandha. photo: observer

The vulnerable points of Fulchhari Upazila are Kotiar vita, bhusirvita and Ratanpur, Katlamari Golna and Zia Danga.

On the other hand, erosion-affected areas of Shaghata Upazila are Munshirhaat, Ullah Majhipara Gobindi and Kotiar Vita.

The homesteads and arable lands of the people in the areas had been devoured due to the erosion by the river.

The erosion victims had taken shelter on the nearby flood control embankment and other higher places, but the people who are living on the bank of the river are in much anxiety.

Golapi Begum, who is living on the bank of the river at kotiarvita said she had shifted her house in her life 22 times. She cannot sleep at night in fear of erosion.

She could not say where she would take shelter after erosion of her house this time.

Mosarrof Hossain Sweet, chairman of Shaghata Union, said at least 200 families of the union had taken shelter at other places of the union in the last few days due to erosion and were passing their days and nights miserably.

With the rise of water level in the river, the erosion has taken serious turn at many points along the right bank of the river under the union, making the vulnerable people worried about the existence of their homesteads.

Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) here Mokhlasur Rahman said geo textile sand bags are being dumped at a number of vulnerable points along the right bank of the river in the upazilas to check erosion.

In reply to a query, the executive engineer said there is no option of Bangladesh Water Development Board to do the river bank protection work in chars, that is why, they could not start river bank protection work to check erosion in the chars of the district.







