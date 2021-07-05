Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID registration now at 35 age        Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Home Foreign News

29 killed in Philippine military plane crash

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

A C-130 aircraft of Philippine Air Force (PAF) with a tail number 5125 and with 85 people onboard crashed today at vicinity of Patikul, Sulu. photo : agency

A C-130 aircraft of Philippine Air Force (PAF) with a tail number 5125 and with 85 people onboard crashed today at vicinity of Patikul, Sulu. photo : agency

COTABATO, July 4: At least 29 people were killed and 50 injured Sunday when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed and burst into flames after missing the runway in the country's south, officials said.
Nearly 100 people, most of them recent army graduates, were on the C-130 Hercules transport plane which was trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province around midday.
Some of the soldiers were seen jumping out of the plane before it hit the ground and exploded into flames, said Major General William Gonzales, commander of the Joint Task Force-Sulu.
It was one of the country's deadliest military aviation accidents.
"This is a sad day but we have to remain hopeful," Gonzales said in a statement.
"We enjoin the nation to pray for those who are injured and those who have perished in this tragedy."
A search was still under way for 17 missing people.
Armed Forces Chief General Cirilito Sobejana said the aircraft was carrying troops from Cagayan de Oro on the southern island of Mindanao when it "missed the runway" as it tried to land on Jolo.
The plane tried to "regain power but didn't make it", he told local media.
The four-engine plane crashed near a quarry in a lightly populated area, First Lieutenant Jerrica Angela Manongdo said.
Western Mindanao Command chief Lieutenant General Corletan Vinluan told AFP the aircraft overshot the landing strip and broke into two according to initial reports.
Air force spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Maynard Mariano said the cause of the crash would be investigated, while armed forces spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo told DZBB radio that it was being treated as an accident rather than an attack.
Most of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island as part of a joint task force fighting terrorism in the Muslim-majority region. They were supposed to report for duty on Sunday, Gonzales said.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
29 killed in Philippine military plane crash
Campaign for Uyghurs condemns CCP Centenary
Tropical storm Elsa churns past Haiti, headed for Cuba
Israeli fire kills Palestinian in West Bank unrest
Canadian military on alert as wildfires rage
Thousands in Brazil join anti-Bolsonaro protests
Taliban seize key Kandahar district after fierce fighting
Big win for BJP in UP local body polls, setback for Akhilesh


Latest News
Police officials suspended for ‘sexual assault’ during remand
'Over 50% COVID patients are from villages'
Big cats, bears, ferrets get Covid-19 vaccine in US Zoo
Khulna division sees highest 51 Covid deaths in a day
COVID registration now at 35 age
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14
Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan
COVID: Countries racing to vaccinate before Delta takes hold
Bangavax trial turning into ‘monkey business’ for Globe?
Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant back online: official
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies
Waterlogging blocks drainage system
The road under Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital's Jatrabari
Omi sent to jail in human trafficking case  
Banker remanded  for torturing maid
CPC’s birth centenary
Bangladeshis among 95 arrested in Malaysia
creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon
Five die in Tangail road crash
Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft