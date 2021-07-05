Video
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:31 PM
Home Foreign News

Campaign for Uyghurs condemns CCP Centenary

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

July 4: As Chinese Communist Party celebrates the centenary, the Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) has asked the world to hold China accountable for the human rights abuses and genocides in Xinjiang. 100 years of CCP control is nothing to celebrate, it said, reports Asian Lite News.
Campaign for Uyghurs, a Washington-based advocacy group working for democratic rights and freedom of Uyghur community in China and around the world, has condemned the centenary celebration of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as an offensive show of force.
The CFU sees CCP as "a brutal regime that is nothing more than a colonising force driven by imperial and genocidal aims."
It said, 1949, when the CCP seized power, marked the "beginning of a dark era in history, defined largely by bloodshed, mismanagement, brutal repression, and slavery." "Today, that has morphed into active genocide in East Turkistan," it added.
"As the Chinese regime looks to celebrate a milestone of achievement, millions of Uyghurs are being held in concentration camps where their very culture is made criminal, where they are subjected to sexual abuse, and tortured. Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) condemns this celebration as an offensive show of force. 100 years of CCP control is nothing to celebrate," the CFU said in a press release.
The CFU also called on world leaders to hold China accountable for the human rights abuses and genocides in Xinjiang.
"President Xi Jinping will call for 100 more years of Chinese Communist rule, but that is a decision that can be up to the international community. We must hold the CCP accountable, for Uyghurs all over the world, and for every person who has seen their life destroyed in the Chinese regime's relentless pursuit of power," it said.
Rushan Abbas, Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs remarked "The Chinese Communist Party has been an oppressive force of destruction globally. Under the guise of economic improvement, they have seized the basic rights of everyone living under their iron thumb."
 "Now, they have instigated this horrific genocide of the Uyghur people, a crime that invalidates the right of any perpetrator to rule. This is a deeply sad day for the world, since we have yet to stop the CCP's reign of terror. The genocide of the Uyghurs is ongoing still, and each day the Party is becoming bolder. This is our final wake-up-call that the CCP must be stopped if we are to preserve a global system of dignity and order that is respected by all," he added.
The CFU said, Uyghurs are kept in the dark about their families, with millions missing, loved ones unable to contact them or know anything regarding their condition. They also said that the world will only grow darker so long as the international community remains willfully blind to the truth of what is happening in China.
The CCP's aims are becoming more broad, and they seek international influence through their Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). They desire more control and more power, and have demonstrated clearly what they are willing to do to get it, they said.    -Agency


