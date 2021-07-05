Tropical storm Elsa churns past Haiti, headed for Cuba

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 4: Tropical Storm Elsa churned late Saturday off the southwestern coast of Haiti, headed toward Jamaica and eastern Cuba as forecasters warned of heavy rains, flash flooding and mudslides.

The weather system brought maximum sustained winds of 65 miles (100 kilometers) per hour and was moving northwest at 17 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"There are fairly intense gusts of wind and light rain, but so far we have not recorded any damage," said Jerry Chandler, director of the Haitian Civil Protection Agency.

Elsa was the Atlantic's first hurricane of the season on Friday, when it was a Category 1 storm, until being downgraded on Saturday afternoon.

The storm was not expected to change in strength overnight, with "some slight strengthening possible Sunday afternoon as Elsa approaches the south-central coast of Cuba," the NHC said in its 11 pm (0300 GMT Sunday) update. -AFP







