Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID registration now at 35 age        Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Home Foreign News

Taliban seize key Kandahar district after fierce fighting

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227

KANDAHAR, July 4: The Taliban have captured a key district in their former bastion of Kandahar after fierce night-time fighting with Afghan government forces, officials said Sunday, the latest area to be seized since US troops began their final withdrawal.
The insurgents have pressed on with their campaign to capture territory across Afghanistan's rural areas since early May when the US military began the pullout.
The fall of Panjwai district in the southern province of Kandahar comes just two days after US and NATO forces vacated their main Bagram Air Base near Kabul, from where they led operations for two decades against the Taliban and their Al-Qaeda allies.
Over the years, the Taliban and Afghan forces have regularly clashed in and around Panjwai, with the insurgents aiming to seize it given its proximity to Kandahar city, the provincial capital.
The province of Kandahar is the birthplace of the Taliban, who went on to rule Afghanistan with a harsh version of Islamic sharia law until being overthrown by a US-led invasion in 2001.
Panjwai district governor Hasti Mohammad said Afghan forces and the Taliban clashed during the night, resulting in government forces retreating from the area.
"The Taliban have captured the district police headquarters and governor's office building," he told AFP.
Kandahar provincial council head Sayed Jan Khakriwal confirmed the fall of Panjwai, but accused government forces of "intentionally withdrawing".
Fighting has raged across several provinces of Afghanistan in recent weeks and the Taliban claim to have seized more than 100 out of nearly 400 districts in the country.
Afghan officials dispute the claims but acknowledge that government troops have retreated from some districts. It is difficult to independently verify the situation.
The exit of foreign troops from Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul, has fuelled concerns the insurgents will ramp up their campaign to capture new territory.
Bagram Air Base has great military and symbolic significance, with foreign forces previously stationed there offering vital air support in the fight against the insurgents.
Afghan authorities who have taken control of the base say they will use it to fight terrorism, and have already re-activated its radar system.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
29 killed in Philippine military plane crash
Campaign for Uyghurs condemns CCP Centenary
Tropical storm Elsa churns past Haiti, headed for Cuba
Israeli fire kills Palestinian in West Bank unrest
Canadian military on alert as wildfires rage
Thousands in Brazil join anti-Bolsonaro protests
Taliban seize key Kandahar district after fierce fighting
Big win for BJP in UP local body polls, setback for Akhilesh


Latest News
Police officials suspended for ‘sexual assault’ during remand
'Over 50% COVID patients are from villages'
Big cats, bears, ferrets get Covid-19 vaccine in US Zoo
Khulna division sees highest 51 Covid deaths in a day
COVID registration now at 35 age
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14
Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan
COVID: Countries racing to vaccinate before Delta takes hold
Bangavax trial turning into ‘monkey business’ for Globe?
Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant back online: official
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies
Waterlogging blocks drainage system
The road under Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital's Jatrabari
Omi sent to jail in human trafficking case  
Banker remanded  for torturing maid
CPC’s birth centenary
Bangladeshis among 95 arrested in Malaysia
creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon
Five die in Tangail road crash
Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft