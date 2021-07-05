Video
Monday, 5 July, 2021
Sports

UEFA investigating confiscation of rainbow flag in Baku

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

BAKU, JULY 4: UEFA on Saturday said it is
investigating an incident which saw stewards confiscate a rainbow-coloured flag from a Danish fan ahead of Denmark's Euro 2020 quarter-final against the Czech Republic in Baku.
AFP photos showed two stewards taking a rainbow flag, waved in support of the LGBTQ community, being taken.
"UEFA never instructed stewards in Baku -- or in any other stadium -- to confiscate rainbow flags," European football's governing body said in a statement to AFP.
"We are currently investigating what happened and we will of course contact the UEFA delegate, UEFA Security officer and local authorities to clear this up."
"The initial information we received was that the supporter in question was heavily intoxicated and that some local supporters turned aggressive towards him," UEFA added.
"The local stewards intervened and allowed the supporter to remain, despite his state. The incident is the latest in a series of controversies during the tournament.    -AFP



