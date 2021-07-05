Kane leads England past Ukraine and into Euro 2020 semi-finals



England's forward Harry Kane celebrates scoring the team's third goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on July 3, 2021. photo: AFP

Kane ended his international scoring drought by netting in the 2-0 last-16 defeat of Germany in midweek and he put England ahead inside four minutes of this quarter-final on a sweaty evening in the Italian capital.

Gareth Southgate's side then put the tie out of sight with two more goals early in the second half, one from Harry Maguire before Kane netted again.

Substitute Jordan Henderson got the fourth, and as Denmark lie in wait at Wembley on Wednesday England will be confident of going on to reach a first ever European Championship final and even now claiming a first major international title since 1966.

"We are on the right track for sure, but we haven't done anything yet. We have got a massive semi-final to look forward to now at Wembley. What an occasion, what a moment to be involved in," Kane said.

The draw here was kind for them, with Ukraine surely as weak an opponent as they could hope to face in a quarter-final, a stage at which they have lost to the likes of Italy and Portugal in recent European Championships.

However the statistics are impressive, with England having come through five games at this tournament all without conceding a goal.

Some of their play in wide areas was outstanding, with Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho too hot for Ukraine to handle.

Kane, their captain, had gone close to eight hours without finding the net for his country but his opener here was his second in just eight minutes following the late strike that secured victory over Germany.

"It was a fantastic performance from everyone really, the perfect night for us," Kane added.

Their display at the Stadio Olimpico was a step-up in class in the final third to previous games at the Euro and they will be favourites at home against a Danish side who played their own quarter-final against the Czech Republic on Saturday in distant Baku.

This will be the only match England play away from home in the competition and, with Italy currently imposing a five-day quarantine on arrivals from the United Kingdom, the number of England fans in Rome was limited.

However, they still made themselves heard in the crowd of under 12,000.

They had plenty to celebrate, unlike their Ukrainian counterparts, as Andriy Shevchenko's team came up short in their bid to take the country to a first major tournament semi-final.

"We can be proud. Obviously we didn't get the result we wanted but we are on the right track," insisted Shevchenko, who said England had been "pragmatic". -AFP







ROME, JULY 4: A buoyant England are looking forward to a Euro 2020 semi-final before 60,000 of their own fans at Wembley after Harry Kane scored twice in a one-sided 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday.Kane ended his international scoring drought by netting in the 2-0 last-16 defeat of Germany in midweek and he put England ahead inside four minutes of this quarter-final on a sweaty evening in the Italian capital.Gareth Southgate's side then put the tie out of sight with two more goals early in the second half, one from Harry Maguire before Kane netted again.Substitute Jordan Henderson got the fourth, and as Denmark lie in wait at Wembley on Wednesday England will be confident of going on to reach a first ever European Championship final and even now claiming a first major international title since 1966."We are on the right track for sure, but we haven't done anything yet. We have got a massive semi-final to look forward to now at Wembley. What an occasion, what a moment to be involved in," Kane said.The draw here was kind for them, with Ukraine surely as weak an opponent as they could hope to face in a quarter-final, a stage at which they have lost to the likes of Italy and Portugal in recent European Championships.However the statistics are impressive, with England having come through five games at this tournament all without conceding a goal.Some of their play in wide areas was outstanding, with Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho too hot for Ukraine to handle.Kane, their captain, had gone close to eight hours without finding the net for his country but his opener here was his second in just eight minutes following the late strike that secured victory over Germany."It was a fantastic performance from everyone really, the perfect night for us," Kane added.Their display at the Stadio Olimpico was a step-up in class in the final third to previous games at the Euro and they will be favourites at home against a Danish side who played their own quarter-final against the Czech Republic on Saturday in distant Baku.This will be the only match England play away from home in the competition and, with Italy currently imposing a five-day quarantine on arrivals from the United Kingdom, the number of England fans in Rome was limited.However, they still made themselves heard in the crowd of under 12,000.They had plenty to celebrate, unlike their Ukrainian counterparts, as Andriy Shevchenko's team came up short in their bid to take the country to a first major tournament semi-final."We can be proud. Obviously we didn't get the result we wanted but we are on the right track," insisted Shevchenko, who said England had been "pragmatic". -AFP