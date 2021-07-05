Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID registration now at 35 age        Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Home Sports

Czech captain Darida ends international career

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285

Czech captain Darida ends international career

Czech captain Darida ends international career

PRAGUE, JULY 4: Czech skipper Vladimir Darida has ended his international career after the Czech Republic bowed out of Euro 2020 at the hands of Denmark, the national team said Sunday.
The 30-year-old Hertha Berlin midfielder, who has scored eight goals in 76 international games, led the Czechs in all three group stage games at the Euro.
He missed the last-16 game against the Netherlands with an injury and came on as a late substitute in Saturday's 2-1 quarterfinal loss to Denmark.
"The national team bid farewell to the Euro. I then bid farewell to my teammates," Darida said on the Czech Football Association's website.
Darida, who began his career at Viktoria Pilsen, and broke into the national team just before Euro 2012, at which he was part of a squad that reached the quarter-finals.
"In this last Bundesliga and international season, I have spent 140 days out of home because of games and training camps," Darida said.
"I want to spend much more time with the family and my little son," he added.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UEFA investigating confiscation of rainbow flag in Baku
Denmark hold off Czech rally to keep Euro 2020 dream alive
Djokovic, Federer and teenage hope top Wimbledon bill on 'Manic Monday'
Messi stars as Argentina set up Colombia Copa semi-final
Kane leads England past Ukraine and into Euro 2020 semi-finals
Tom Curran strikes as Sri Lanka slump to 166 all out in 3rd ODI
Czech captain Darida ends international career
LPL team owners advised to pick 1 or 2 U-19 players


Latest News
Police officials suspended for ‘sexual assault’ during remand in Barishal
'Over 50% COVID patients are from villages'
Big cats, bears, ferrets get Covid-19 vaccine in US Zoo
Khulna division sees highest 51 Covid deaths in a day
COVID registration now at 35 age
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14
Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan
COVID: Countries racing to vaccinate before Delta takes hold
Bangavax trial turning into ‘monkey business’ for Globe?
Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant back online: official
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies
Waterlogging blocks drainage system
The road under Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital's Jatrabari
Omi sent to jail in human trafficking case  
Banker remanded  for torturing maid
CPC’s birth centenary
Bangladeshis among 95 arrested in Malaysia
creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon
Five die in Tangail road crash
Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft