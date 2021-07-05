Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID registration now at 35 age        Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Home Sports

LPL team owners advised to pick 1 or 2 U-19 players

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
BIPIN DANI

All five teams in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will have at least 1 or 2 Under-19 players and the management of these teams will have to ensure that they play "almost" every match.
This was revealed by Charith Senanayake, the new chairman of the technical committee.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, the former left-handed opener said, "it is one of my suggestions and the management have agreed in principle to implement".
"With the U-19 World Cup in sight, I have included this in my suggestion-list".
Senanayake's other suggestions are : 1) To increase the number of players a franchise can retain from 2 -6 with a certain criteria and categories. (2) Not to restrict the number of players in the draft and give maximum opportunity to domestic players
"Hopefully, these will be accommodated along with the rules and conditions already in place. Will do what's best as the league gets underway shortly", Senanayake, who also served the Sri Lankan team as manager in the past, added.
When asked about the appointment and his role as technical committee chairman Senanayake was first thankful to SLC for the opportunity but mentioned that the format of the tournament and the rules were already formulated and in place by the time of his appointment. However, upon discussing a few technical points, Tournament Director Mr. Ravin Wickramaratne agreed to consider the possibility of adopting the following favorably.
The other members of the Technical Committee are : Shane Fernando, Vinothan John and Tyron Hirantha Wijewardena.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UEFA investigating confiscation of rainbow flag in Baku
Denmark hold off Czech rally to keep Euro 2020 dream alive
Djokovic, Federer and teenage hope top Wimbledon bill on 'Manic Monday'
Messi stars as Argentina set up Colombia Copa semi-final
Kane leads England past Ukraine and into Euro 2020 semi-finals
Tom Curran strikes as Sri Lanka slump to 166 all out in 3rd ODI
Czech captain Darida ends international career
LPL team owners advised to pick 1 or 2 U-19 players


Latest News
Police officials suspended for ‘sexual assault’ during remand in Barishal
Police officials suspended for ‘sexual assault’ during remand in Barishal
'Over 50% COVID patients are from villages'
Big cats, bears, ferrets get Covid-19 vaccine in US Zoo
Khulna division sees highest 51 Covid deaths in a day
COVID registration now at 35 age
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14
Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan
COVID: Countries racing to vaccinate before Delta takes hold
Bangavax trial turning into ‘monkey business’ for Globe?
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies
Waterlogging blocks drainage system
The road under Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital's Jatrabari
Omi sent to jail in human trafficking case  
Banker remanded  for torturing maid
CPC’s birth centenary
Bangladeshis among 95 arrested in Malaysia
creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon
Five die in Tangail road crash
Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft