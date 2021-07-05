Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 July, 2021, 3:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID registration now at 35 age        Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14      
Home Sports

Bangladeshi cricketers unavailable for first part of LPL

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

The seven Bangladeshi cricketers who have registered for the Lankan Premier League (LPL) draft are unlikely to play the first part of the tournament with Bangladesh's five-match T20 International series coinciding with the event.
Bangladesh are scheduled to host Australia from August 2-8 while the LPL is scheduled for July 30 to August 22.
But if there is no cricket for Bangladesh after the Australia series, the Bangladesh  Cricket Board (BCB) will give them the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for further part of the tournament, said Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan.
Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar are the ones who have registered for the LPL.
''The cricketers will not be available from the beginning of the LPL as we have a series against Australia,'' Akram said on Sunday.
''We also have other series lined up but in between, we have some time and they can go at that point and play in the LPL,'' he added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UEFA investigating confiscation of rainbow flag in Baku
Denmark hold off Czech rally to keep Euro 2020 dream alive
Djokovic, Federer and teenage hope top Wimbledon bill on 'Manic Monday'
Messi stars as Argentina set up Colombia Copa semi-final
Kane leads England past Ukraine and into Euro 2020 semi-finals
Tom Curran strikes as Sri Lanka slump to 166 all out in 3rd ODI
Czech captain Darida ends international career
LPL team owners advised to pick 1 or 2 U-19 players


Latest News
Police officials suspended for ‘sexual assault’ during remand in Barishal
Police officials suspended for ‘sexual assault’ during remand in Barishal
'Over 50% COVID patients are from villages'
Big cats, bears, ferrets get Covid-19 vaccine in US Zoo
Khulna division sees highest 51 Covid deaths in a day
COVID registration now at 35 age
Ongoing strict lockdown extended till July 14
Taliban seizes key districts in Afghanistan
COVID: Countries racing to vaccinate before Delta takes hold
Bangavax trial turning into ‘monkey business’ for Globe?
Most Read News
Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies
Waterlogging blocks drainage system
The road under Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital's Jatrabari
Omi sent to jail in human trafficking case  
Banker remanded  for torturing maid
CPC’s birth centenary
Bangladeshis among 95 arrested in Malaysia
creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon
Five die in Tangail road crash
Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft