Bangladeshi cricketers unavailable for first part of LPL

The seven Bangladeshi cricketers who have registered for the Lankan Premier League (LPL) draft are unlikely to play the first part of the tournament with Bangladesh's five-match T20 International series coinciding with the event.

Bangladesh are scheduled to host Australia from August 2-8 while the LPL is scheduled for July 30 to August 22.

But if there is no cricket for Bangladesh after the Australia series, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will give them the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for further part of the tournament, said Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar are the ones who have registered for the LPL.

''The cricketers will not be available from the beginning of the LPL as we have a series against Australia,'' Akram said on Sunday.

''We also have other series lined up but in between, we have some time and they can go at that point and play in the LPL,'' he added. -BSS







