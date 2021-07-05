

Shakib shines in bowling to give Tigers control in warm-up game

The match is predicted to be ended in a draw but Bangladesh's target was to practice batting and bowling as much as they can.

After batting well on the day one, and ended their innings with 313-2, Bangladesh needed their bowler to fire and gain some confidence ahead of the first Test, which will be held from July 7-11.

And Shakib led the bowling like the batting too from the front. The left arm spinner so far took 2-27 in 10 overs as Zimbabwe lost five wickets to reach 100 runs in 37 overs.

Shakib took the wicket of opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano and middle order batsman Doin Myers. Both of the batsmen demonstrated their skill against Bangladesh bowlers and indicated to make it bigger until Shakib interrupted.

As opener Kaitano was in full rhythm after scoring 32, Shakib got the better of him before removing Myers for 16.

Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain were the other three bowlers who got wickets in the match so far.

Skipper Timycen Marum was batting on 29 with Wesley Madhevere on 1 at this moment. -BSS







